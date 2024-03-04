Time to stop the shame and start talking about this 'gross' word and its importance

Everyone from women to young boys to employers needs to know more about periods, says Irissa Poga.
When Ms Poga got her first period as a 12-year-old, it came with a lot of pain. It continually got worse until in her 20s, the pain became severe.
It wasn't until just before her 30th birthday that Ms Poga had a laparoscopy and was diagnosed as having endometriosis.
March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month.
According to Endometriosis Australia, one in seven people who are born female have endometriosis.
It's a condition where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus is found in other sites around the body.
Ms Poga wants more people to educate themselves about periods - "like even the word period grosses people out but it's such a common thing" - and endometriosis.
She said it was so common chances were even if someone thought it didn't directly affect them, there would be someone in their life with endometriosis.
"[I want people to] research it and to understand their coworkers. For parents to understand their kids and the people in their world that have it. Because it might not be just a really bad period pain. You're surround by people, just have empathy and compassion for them," she said.
"Before I really knew what was going on, I was so filled with shame about it. Like it's period pain, get over it. That was the mentality, and from other women as well. 'Just take some Panadol'. Like even the word period grosses people out but it's such a common thing."
As well as endometriosis, Ms Poga also has its "first cousin" adenomyosis. It occurs when the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.
The endometriosis and adenomyosis both cause intense pain.
"It's like serrated knives going in and out of the ovary and uterus area but also in my lower back and legs really bad. There's also severe nausea and then really bad migraine headaches," Ms Poga said.
"The cycle for me is one good week a month - so no symptoms - and then three to four of all the symptoms and maybe bleeding for three days. The actually bleeding is only small but when the bleeding came everything intensified so I would be in agony on the floor. I had prescribed painkillers but they just take the edge off."
Ms Poga has undergone a range of different treatments from surgery to burn off the endometriosis that isn't encroaching on her organs to a "really horrible six months" of chemical menopause that didn't stop the growths.
She's now on the Mirena birth control to help manage the endometriosis' side effects.
Ms Poga, who runs The Meadow Floral Design in Dubbo, said it's taken her a long time to work out how to run a business while dealing with her health.
As an employer she said she has plenty of compassion for her staff and any pain they may be feeling.
She's urging other employers to do the same.
A report into endometriosis by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated endometriosis cost about $30,900 per person each year. That includes $25,800 in lost productivity, $3,900 for healthcare and $1100 for carers.
Further research by the Western Sydney University in conjunction with Endometriosis Australia found one in six people with endometriosis will lose their employment due to managing the disease and one in three will be overlooked for a promotion.
Ms Poga said she has learnt to understand her body and how to best manage the cycle she is in.
"Once you're diagnosed you can learn to adapt and grow but it definitely takes a deep, emotional toll. It's an always-changing thing. Some days I can get really down about it. Because mentally I'm ready to live life, but my body kid of dictates whether I can go out in the evening or how I'm going to be if I've got a really busy period of work," she said.
As is common with most women who have endometriosis, it took years for her to be diagnosed with endometriosis, and even longer still for the adenomyosis.
"I would encourage any person that feels like they are in a lot of pain or anything to just fight for your body and go to the doctors and find specialists that will listen and understand you," Ms Poga said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.