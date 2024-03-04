Woman calls cops after keeping a stolen puppy at her home

A woman has pleaded guilty to keeping a stolen six-month-old German Shepherd puppy at her home.
Lorraine Faye Biles, 44, of Hindmarsh Esplanade, Dubbo pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtained goods in/on premises at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 28.
Court documents state on Tuesday, October 24 at 8am the police went to Biles' home after she called them saying she had a stolen dog in her backyard.
Police were unable to wake Biles who was sleeping but spoke to her daughter who told them her mother's partner had stolen a six-month-old German Shepherd puppy from a caravan park the weekend before.
The police were let into the home and taken to see the puppy in the backyard.
The police took the puppy to a local vet where it was scanned for a microchip, but because the vet couldn't find one, the puppy was taken to Dubbo City Animal Shelter.
At 10am the police returned to the address to speak with Biles.
They had been informed during their previous visit that Biles was intoxicated and drug affected, which was why she was sleeping.
The police knocked on the door and windows multiple times however they were unable to wake Biles.
Then police noticed the front door was unlocked and opened. Concerned for the welfare of Biles they activated their body worn cameras and entered her house.
The police knocked on Biles' bedroom door multiple times and announced their presence.
Unable to wake Biles they entered her bedroom and attempted to wake her by shaking her for three minutes.
Once awake, police explained why they were at her house and asked where the stolen puppy came from.
She told them that her and her partner had taken the puppy from Poplars Caravan Park.
Soon after, the police rang the caravan park and were told the puppy had been stolen off one of their tenants approximately a week earlier.
The police were able to identify the owner and the puppy was returned to them.
At 4pm the same day, the police re-attended Biles' home and questioned her.
She told the police she wasn't with the man when he stole the puppy, but she was aware the dog was stolen when it was brought to her house.
She told the police she let the man keep the puppy in her backyard and had been regularly looking after it.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told Biles' that a child could have been missing the puppy for a whole week.
"The puppy might have been distressed being away from home," he said.
"You might not have stolen the puppy but you were involved in having possession and I give you full credit for doing the right thing and calling the police."
Biles' was convicted and given a six month conditional release order.
