Charmaine Roberts awarded life membership of Dubbo club

There was no hiding the pride on her face when Charmaine Roberts was invited on to the track last month for a special presentation.
It had been kept a well-guarded secret, but Charmaine, one of the backbones of the Dubbo Greyhound Club, was being awarded life membership for her contribution over 35 years.
But, afterwards, there was a moment where she thought: "Hang on? I thought only really old people get these awards."
"Obviously I must fit into that category now," she joked.
"I guess I have been in the industry for a while now, so I suppose, when you think about it, that's probably right.
"It's just nice to be recognised with the life membership, and it is a huge honour even though it might mean I'm old.
"I've been on the board with some very well credentialed people, and in particular the help and guidance I received from Bryan Maxwell - who has since passed away - our former club president.
"There's a lot of work involved in running the club; it's not so much me now.
"I am still in there a couple of days a week doing stuff, whether it be cleaning up after a late night, just helping everyone else, and everyone does a great job.
"You've got to pull your weight, it's as simple as that, and if you don't, it just doesn't work."
Family was the entry point for Charmaine into greyhounds.
Her late father, Ron Roberts, and her grandfather both had greyhounds.
She says that of all his grandkids, she is the only one the love of greyhounds has been passed down to.
"I was born and bred in Sydney but then I moved to Dubbo when I was 20," Charmaine recalled.
"I got married, bought a property and then when my husband and I separated I bought him out and I kept the property.
"My husband hadn't been involved in dogs, he wasn't interested, and a few years after that I met Shayne (Stiff, her partner).
"I'd already known Shayne from when he was younger.
"I was still working as a contract cleaner at the time and only had a few litters, then Shayne moved to Dubbo, and as the involvement with greyhounds got bigger, five or six years later, it reached a point where I said I can't keep going to work at five o'clock in the morning and doing dogs.
"There comes a time we're going to have to have a crack and that's when we did."
In early 2000, Charmaine's bitch Golden Buttercup whelped a litter of eight to Head Honcho. Her father and uncle Eddie Foyle named the pups and one was named Safe Keeping.
"I liked that, and decided that Keeping would be a name I would use from then," Charmaine said.
There have been hundreds of greyhounds who have carried the Keeping moniker, many having etched their names on trophies around the country including Caitlyn Keeping who won the Black Top final at Newcastle's Gardens in 2018 and the Bathurst and Dubbo Gold Cups the following year.
"I think my highlight would have to be Caitlyn Keeping winning the Black Top. She missed the final but got a run as a reserve and started from box 8. It was a good field but she was able to get across, lead, and held on to win.
I think my highlight would have to be Caitlyn Keeping winning the Black Top- Charmaine Roberts
"But I get satisfaction seeing the dogs go from pups to the racetrack. It shows we're doing the right thing. If you're breeding pups and they're not getting to the track and they're not winning, you mustn't be doing the right thing.
"And if you're not doing it right, if you're not getting winners and succeeding, and keeping your head above water, you're obviously doing something wrong, you've got the wrong bitches, or the wrong dogs, or you can't train a dog."
Charmaine, one of the most successful female trainers in NSW, who today we celebrate on International Women's Day, not only has results on the track but importantly off it when racing careers end and she sets about rehoming her dogs.
"You get them desexed, you put six kilos on them, they just run around the property here and they get used to my house dogs.
"I take them to the tracks on race nights and try and let people pat them, and not because I'm taking them to find them a home; I'm taking them so they get used to everything."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
