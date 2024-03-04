NRL premiership winner labels Rams' rising star a 'special talent'

As a former NRL premiership winner, Shane Rodney knows what it takes to reach the very top.
So when the current Western Rams under 18s coach labels one of his players "a special talent" who has "plenty of high level footy in front of him", it's worth taking note.
Rodney was speaking about Rams five-eighth Cooper Black on Saturday after the side's loss to the Northern Tigers at a wet Cale Oval in Narromine.
The 30-6 loss was a hugely disappointing one and it ended any hope of a place in this year's Laurie Daley Cup finals.
Rodney was hopeful some Western players would remain in contention for NSW Country this season despite missing finals and Black sits at the top of Rams' chances.
The Nyngan young gun has shone in a side which has struggled to play its best footy this season.
Saturday's wasn't Black's best performance of the season - a couple of handling errors frustrated the 18-year-old - but he was again one of his side's most dangerous players.
In the round two win over Riverina, Black scored one try and set-up four others while he scored doubles in games against Monaro and Illawarra South Coast.
As a big-bodied five-eighth, Black has caught the eye with his running game while his kicking game has also been a real weapon for Western.
His performances are even more impressive given he attends boarding school in Sydney and hasn't been training alongside his teammates.
"Cooper has been very impressive," Rodney said.
"We don't get to see him too often because he boards down at St Greg's in Sydney.
"He's a special talent, Cooper. I think he's got plenty of high level footy in front of him if he wants to pursue that because he's definitely got the ability."
Black spent time with the Western Suburbs Magpies last season but opted to spend the first part of his campaign this year with the Rams.
Rodney admitted the lack of finals hurt his players' chances of a Country jersey but added he had a few players who would "probably be in the calculations" for the team.
Western only scored the two wins in the Laurie Daley Cup and failed to hit the heights of their under 16s counterparts, who lost only once and finished top of the southern conference.
There were plenty of errors from the Rams on Saturday and frustrations were clear to see as both Harrison Kukla and Angus Thompson were sin-binned at different times.
The Tigers also had Jordan Hamlin sent-off after a late flare-up.
"It's disappointing," Rodney said of the result.
"We came here with a pretty clear mind and we knew we had to win to progress but full credit to Northern, they're a very good team and there's a reason why they haven't dropped a game yet.
"In the first half I thought we were well and truly in it but there was probably too many errors and we had a bit too much to do.
"It's probably been the story of the year. We've sort of been week-on, week-off and that's a challenge for the young fellas to make sure they're good every week.
"Unfortunately, at stages we were a little off the pace but they always had the effort."
Rodney added it was always special to be part of an under 18s team and hoped he'd been able to help each of the players ahead of their 2024 club seasons.
He also said the 18s will be out in force to support Western's Andrew Johns Cup side in the finals on the weekend of March 16 and 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.