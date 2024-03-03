Brooke is in pain every day. She's speaking up so more people understand why

Every day Brooke Thorley is in pain.
It starts from the moment she wakes up.
"Getting out of bed is the first hurdle. I've got to think 'okay, where's the pain at? Can I sit up properly? Am I going to throw up if I sit up? If I eat breakfast is it going to cause me a flare?'"
At the moment, her pain means she's unable to hold her son.
If she exercises too little, it'll cause a flare and make her symptoms worse. On the other hand, if she exercises too much it can also cause a flare.
Some days the pain is so bad she needs a walking stick, other days she can't even get out of bed.
She also has chronic fatigue, nausea and brain fog. It can make her forget little things like whether or not she's out the kettle on.
Ms Thorley has endometriosis.
March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month.
According to Endometriosis Australia, one in seven people born female have the condition.
Endometriosis is where tissue, similar to the inner lining of the uterus, is found in other sites around the body. Most often endometriosis is found in the pelvis.
"It's a common misconception is that it's a reproductive disease, but it's not, it's a whole body disease," Ms Thorley said.
"It's impacted so many organs. It's impacted my bowels, the left lobe of my left lung has collapsed. I've just had my gall bladder removed because it had endometriosis. It spreads everywhere."
There's no cure for endometriosis. It can only be diagnosed through a laparoscopy or open surgery because most of the growths can't be seen on an ultrasound.
Before Ms Thorley's first surgery all they had seen on the ultrasound was that her ovaries were fused together.
The surgery revealed it was worse than expected. And Ms Thorley was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis - the most severe.
She's had three surgeries in the last three years.
"I didn't know much about it until I got the facts and since then, even though I've had surgeries, there's no cure. It grows back very quickly," the Dubbo resident said.
"I'm in pain every day. And when you're in pain every day it's obviously at the forefront of your mind. This stupid disease that's got no cure. It's a lot. Mentally it's a lot."
Last year, at her lowest, Ms Thorley contemplated suicide.
"It got to the point where I thought 'this is never going to stop'. The only thing that kept me going was knowing I'm not the only one. Which is fortunate and unfortunate at the same time. There's so many of us going through it," she said.
"I had to learn to grieve. Now I'm just taking each day as it comes. I cut myself some slack if it's going to be a couch potato day. Unfortunately this is forever."
Despite its prevalence, Ms Thorley said doctors and medical professionals still don't understand endometriosis.
The latest data by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found there were more than 3,600 endometriosis-related emergency department presentations in 2021-22.
The vast majority of those presentations were due to the patient experiencing pain.
Twice this year Ms Thorley has been to the hospital because of her pain.
However, once there she struggles to find someone to understand what she is experiencing.
"They just shrug it off and say 'take some Panadol' but when the morphine's not even working how to they expect Panadol' to work?" she said.
"You can feel like a bit of a drug seeker at the hospital because you go through the list of tablets and medications you've tried and you need something stronger. You know what your body needs and what isn't going to work."
Because of the spread of endometriosis, Ms Thorley also has to see multiple surgeons and specialists across a range of fields, from a colorectal surgeon to a gynaecologist.
"It's very expensive. I always say endometriosis is a privileged condition," Ms Thorley said.
"Thankfully I've got private health insurance but I would probably say in the last three years I've spent about $55,000 in medical treatments, tablets and doctor's appointments."
Before her first surgery, Ms Thorley didn't talk about the endometriosis or its side effects.
But now, she's open about the endometriosis in the hope of spreading understanding and awareness.
Mostly, Ms Thorley wants people to be educated about the condition and its impact. Not only among health professionals, who she wants to see get more training, but also amongst the general population.
If there's one thing she really wants people to understand, it's the widespread impact of the disease.
