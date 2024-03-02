Police find $28,000 worth of drugs and thousands of dollars in car

Two men have been charged after $28,000 worth of the drug ice and $11,400 in cash were located in a car after a vehicle stop near Dubbo.
About 12:15pm on Friday, March 1, police from the Dubbo Highway Patrol stopped a grey Toyota Corolla at Brocklehurst due to a traffic offence.
The driver, a 29 year old male from Redfern, was arrested after checks showed he was wanted for domestic violence offences in Sydney.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle locating $28,000 worth of methylamphetamine (ice) as well as $11,400 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The passenger, a 36 year old man from Doonside, was arrested. Both were taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
The 29 year old male was charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and breaching bail.
The 36-year-old was charged with supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity, possess prohibited drug, deal with proceeds of crime, goods in custody and possessing a dedicated encrypted criminal communication device to commit serious criminal activity.
Both men were bail refused to appear at Dubbo Local Court on March 2.
