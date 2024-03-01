Strong winds tear roof off pub and cafe west of Dubbo

Winds of more than 90 kilometres an hour have torn roofs off properties, led to structural collapse and brought down trees on Thursday, February 29.
As SES volunteers responded to more than 100 incidents across the state, at Tottenham, west of Dubbo, significant damage occurred at the local pub and café where a roof was blown off the building and brick walls collapsed due to high winds.
At Broken Hill, more than 16 incidents were reported to the NSW SES for fallen trees and damaged roofs. NSW SES crews also assisted in retrieving a vehicle trapped in flash flood waters.
In Northern Zone, near Lake Macquarie, clean-up efforts are continuing today after roofs were torn and trees brough down by damaging winds at Singleton, Maitland, and Wyee. Several properties were still without power the following day.
In Novemeber 2023, Dubbo was revealed as the state's worst storm-damaged hotspot for the most recent financial year.
NSW SES Senior Manager of State Operations, Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said the service was preparing for further storms from Friday afternoon and into the weekend in the northeast of the state.
"We are still in the midst of storm season, which means we are likely to see increased operational activity in the afternoon and evenings," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"It is important people prepare for storms - simple things like securing loose items around your yard, trimming trees and branches away from properties, and cleaning your gutters.
"Flood rescue activations, fallen trees and flash flooding all likely consequences from severe weather."
