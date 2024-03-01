'Good chance' Dougie would have lived if treated, expert claims

An Indigenous man who died after being discharged from a regional hospital could have survived if he received treatment that evening, an expert claims.
Speaking before a coronial inquest into the death of 36-year-old Kamilaroi Dunghutti man Ricky Hampson Jr, gastroenterologist Dr Christopher Vickers said there was a good chance Mr Hampson Jr would have survived if he was operated on that evening.
Mr Hampson Jr presented to the emergency room at Dubbo hospital on August 14, 2021, complaining of severe abdominal pain after he felt something "pop" inside him.
The senior doctor on shift the night Mr Hampson Jr came in attributed his pain to a marijuana-induced condition, however, an autopsy later revealed he was suffering from two lacerated ulcers.
Asked if he thought Mr Hampson Jr would have survived if his ulcers had been detected and treated that night, Dr Vickers said there was a "good chance".
"I think his outcome would have been very, very favourable... he would have walked out of hospital," Dr Vickers told the court.
Dr Vickers said the fact Mr Hampson Jr described feeling a "popping" and "tearing" sensation should have been a major red flag for attending doctors.
"Any feeling like that is a significant symptom, because a tearing usually indicates a tearing of tissue... when you hear of an acute tear or an acute popping that would ring bells in a doctor's ear," he said.
Mr Hampson Jr died on a friend's living room floor less than 24 hours after being sent home from Dubbo hospital.
His death was referred to the coroner for inquiry and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was "perforated duodernal ulcer". Two ulcers were found on the stomach and four litres of fluid was found in the abdominal cavity.
Dr Vickers said the ulcers were likely there for some time before he died and that the sudden pain he was experiencing was likely a result of stomach acid leaking into the abdominal cavity after the ulcers became perforated.
"The pain occurs very quickly," he said.
Mr Hampson Jr's sister Lizzie Toomey said in the days leading up to Mr Hampson Jr's hospitalisation she saw him often and he would often be bending over, holding his stomach as if in pain.
He told his sister he had a "burning feeling" under his ribs, near his sternum in a particular spot.
Dr Vickers said any other fluids Mr Hampson jr consumed after the ulcers became perforated - the "popping" feeling - could have also leaked into the abdominal cavity.
This would have contributed to the large amount of fluids found during the autopsy.
"Four litres is a fairly significant amount... A component would be fluid lost from the stomach into the cavity," he said.
After the misdiagnosis, Mr Hampson Jr was held overnight in the hospital for monitoring. The nurse who attended to him in the morning, Maree Trow, told the court she gave Mr Hampson "four or five" 600 millilitre bottles of water to drink.
"When you have four litres of fluid in the abdominal cavity, those particles of fluid could get anywhere," Dr Vickers said.
He said after a physical examination Mr Hampson Jr should have been scanned and referred to a surgeon. Mr Hampson Jr was not scanned and his history of pain was not explored by doctors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.