Heavy helmets, creating history and moving on from grand final loss: Staggs' American adventure

If you've been following the NRL's push to try and crack the US market, you've no doubt seen videos of Americans reacting to our version of football.
The tackling without any type of padding, in particular, has been a talking point, with former NFL great Rob Gronkowski one of the many stunned by the bruising nature of rugby league.
One of those is Kotoni Staggs, who never could have imagined while growing up as Wellington Cowboys junior he's in the position he now is.
Staggs and his Brisbane Broncos will play in one of the historic Vegas games - the first NRL matches to ever be staged in America - and the occasion isn't lost on him.
"It means a lot," he said this week.
"It's about growing the game over and especially to be doing it with the Brisbane Broncos. I wouldn't want it any other way.
"I can't wait to go out there and play. A lot of people will be watching and hopefully we get a good crowd there too.
"I'm just looking forward to it and I want to play my best footy and get the win."
As much as the NRL has caught the eye of some in America, Staggs and the NRL players in America have been coming the grips with NFL as well.
The Broncos had the chance to train at SoFi Stadium, the home of the LA Rams, while they also got the chance to see what it takes to be an NRL player.
"We were training at the LA Rams' facility and it was unreal and an eye-opener for us boys," Staggs said.
"We finished training and then we put the pads on and got to wear what they wear. You always say 'how do they play in those pads and helmets?'. That helmet is pretty heavy.
"What they do for a living is crazy as well but we wear no pads so that's pretty tough for us.
"I'm loving it over here and I can't wait for the rest of the week."
The Broncos meet the Roosters on Sunday afternoon (Australian time) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The ground holds 65,000 but a small group of spectators will be particularly special for Staggs.
While some from Wellington have made the long trip to the US to see the former Cowboys star, some American family members Staggs has never met are also set to be in crowd.
Last month Staggs revealed his American-based father - who he only met for the first time in 2019 - would be going to the game as well as some of his siblings he'd never met.
"I've been speaking to my old man, he's in San Francisco and he'll fly across and bring my family over to watch me as well," Staggs told NRL.com at the time.
"He's never watched me live; he usually gets the replays in the next day after the game's over here."
The match itself will be the Broncos' first competitive fixture since last season's devastating grand final loss to Penrith.
Brisbane led late in the match and were seemingly on their way to premiership glory before Nathan Cleary stepped up and led the Panthers to a stunning third successive grand final win.
"The grand final was tough to take. You don't get those opportunities in life often but we've learnt from that as players and as a team," Staggs said.
"It was very heartbreaking. At the end of the day ... it's an 80-minute effort you've got to put in. You can never say never. It was heartbreaking but we were a team out there and we've learnt a lot from it.
"I don't want to take negatives from that game. It was a great year we had and we made the grand final. We're a young group and still growing so it was a successful year for us, the club and the city so I'm proud of the boys and the club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.