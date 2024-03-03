Drag Paint and Sip at Pastoral Hotel | See the photos

A Drag Paint and Sip event was held at the Pastoral Hotel on February 27.
The events have become popular around the country.
The sessions, which typically run for several hours, include a professional artist introducing the class to basic painting techniques and step-by-step guides to creating the artwork they booked in to paint.
At the Pastoral Hotel, the event featured the entertaining drag queens with Terry Daktyl captivating the audience.
Paint and Sip sessions have become a popular event.
The Pinot & Picasso group is currently Australia's largest and most successful paint and sip franchise, accumulating 54 studios Australia wide.
The local franchise has been widely successful since opening in 2021, often the place to go for birthday parties, hen's nights and functions.
On February 25, owners Sarah Jordan and Chris Christodoulou ran their final session as family reasons mean they will be spending more time in Sydney.
