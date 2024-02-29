Chapman excited to be back despite the jokes and retirement banter

There's been plenty of jokes at Jyie Chapman's expense during the last couple of months.
"Everyone's sort of taking the piss out of me a little bit," he laughed.
It's been a big off-season for the Dubbo CYMS stalwart.
After the Fishies' grand final win last September, he hinted retirement could be beckoning. But after some encouragement from his three sons and conversations with friends and others at CYMS, he decided to go around again.
Now, not only is the 32-year-old back, but he's returning to the representative arena with the Western Rams for the first time since 2016.
"All the boys have said, first, I was retiring and now I'm back playing and now playing Rams," Chapman said.
"There's been a bit of banter around the club and my mates ... saying I was retiring and now playing rep and I was like 'yeah, but I just didn't know what I was doing'."
There was time after the long-awaited grand final win when retirement was a real option for Chapman.
He'd been playing first grade for more than 10 years, had won multiple competitions and had three young boys to look after at home.
"There was a lot of umms and ahhs," Chapman said.
"My kids, they wanted me to play and I sat down and had a heap of people tell me you're a long time retired. If you decide to retire, you've got a long time and a lot of years left in you.
"I'll keep going for a little bit and see how I go. At the end of the day, if the boys weren't playing again, those boys that I've played my whole career with, I probably would have said no.
"The main reason is probably those boys. It's easy to get around them and get to train and if I was away for too long and they were still there I'd miss the game too much."
When CYMS' pre-season began, those returning players also agreed they would all line up to play for the Group 11 and Western Rams representative teams should they be selected.
Chapman wasn't initially selected in the Group 11 squad but after getting a late call-up impressed in the February 17 matches against both Group 10 and Castlereagh.
On Saturday, he'll line up in the centres for the Rams against the Greater Northern Tigers in round one of the Country Championships at Narromine.
It was 2016 when Chapman last pulled on the famed green jersey but being back around the representative scene has quickly reignited the excitement for Western.
"It's been a long time since I put my hand up to represent Group and Western because I've been away doing stuff with with the family like holidays a lot of the time when it's on," he said.
"I've got the opportunity this year and to play with the heap of the boys from CYMS so I'm keen to pull the jumper on with the boys."
Fishies teammates Jeremy Thurston, Alex Bonham and Ratu Roko will also play for Western at Cale Oval.
The Western senior side will play alongside the Rams' under 16s and under 18s on Saturday while the weekend will also act as a 50-year reunion for the famous 1974 Amco Cup-winning team.
The players from that Western side will present the jerseys to the current Rams players prior to the match against the Tigers.
Kick-off on Saturday is scheduled for 12.50pm.
