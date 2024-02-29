Could this CBD heritage-listed building soon be home to a cafe?

Macquarie Street could soon be home to yet another cafe after a development application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council.
Located in 'The Governor', the proposed site is hoping to provide a takeaway food and drink premises on the busy main street.
In the development application proposed, the site would be called the Darling Larder if approved.
Should the development be approved, it would mean yet another coffee shop would feature on Dubbo's main street.
The likes of Church Street Cafe and The Exchange are already two of the most popular places in town.
The intended floor plan would have no tables inside the building, the register would have a coffee machine as well as a glass cabinet display for food.
The current land is owned by the team behind The Exchange who purchased the site in 2023.
The building is also heritage-listed and would join Tempt and Sushi Zen the location.
Dubbo Regional Council will review the application before making a decision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.