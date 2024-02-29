Vape packets, mattresses, coffee cups among humongous river rubbish haul

"C'mon Dubbo - we need to do better."
This appeal comes from Daryl Green, co-president at the Dubbo RiverCare Group, on the latest haul of rubbish the group picked up from around the river.
During a recent clean-up, a handful of volunteers collected over 100 kilograms of trash from the banks of the Macquarie-Wambuul, prompting the group to issue an appeal.
"Take your rubbish with you and put it in the many bins provided by the Council or preferably take it home and recycle it - please don't litter Dubbo," Mr Green said.
"Our river, the fish, turtles, rakali, platypus, water and woodland birds and so much more deserve to be treated better than this."
Vape packets were among the items of rubbish found along the riverbank, when the group dedicated a weekend morning to the clean-up task along the west side of the river between the two bridges.
The massive rubbish haul comprised take away coffee and milkshake cups, plastic wrappers, plastic and glass bottles, old bedding, bottle tops, and cigarette and vape packets.
On another recent clean-up, two volunteers spent three hours collecting plastic containers, cigarette packets, and small pieces of plastic along South Street and Ian Drake Drive, amassing 60 kilograms of trash.
"The river is the lifeblood of Dubbo, without water we and most other species would not exist," Mr Green said.
"We all need to take responsibility to look after and recover our river's health which means no dumping or dropping any rubbish of any kind."
Clean Up Australia Day is on Sunday, March 3. You can register a clean up at www.cleanup.org.au/cleanupaustraliaday or join one.
The Dubbo RiverCare Group will be holding its annual clean-up day on Sunday, and the community is welcome - and encouraged - to join in.
The event will kick off at 8.15am for registration, for an 8.30am start, and there will be a sausage sizzle at 10.30am. Meet behind the Visitor's Information Centre.
The Dubbo RiverCare Group is also hoping more volunteers will join its ranks, for two hours every two weeks.
They don't only clean up rubbish, but also weeds and they plant native species along the river.
Co-president Jane Menzies said she notices the difference when recreating near the river.
"I use Tracker Riley [Cycleway], I have an electric tricycle, so many people walk near the river, and they cycle and run near the river and they take their dogs," she said.
"When you go through the areas without too much rubbish and not a lot of garden escapes and weeds, it's good to see."
To get involved, email Daryl Green at daryl.green@bigpond.com or Jane Menzies at moonbah5@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.