How the chance to study at home is helping Dan finally become a doctor

While Daniel Kendall had always toyed with the idea of studying medicine, to him, it never felt like a viable option.
Spending six or seven years to do an undergraduate degree didn't seem possible for the Dubbo resident, especially considering none of the universities were even in regional areas.
"I just wrote it off and then didn't really consider it again," Mr Kendall said.
When he finished high school and was unsure of what he wanted to do, Mr Kendall took a job as a pharmacy assistant. From there, he went on to study pharmacy.
It wasn't until a couple of years ago, when a colleague at the Dubbo Hospital started bugging him to look into studying the Doctor of Medicine at the School of Rural Health, that Mr Kendall started thinking it could be possible.
With the support of his family, he applied and got accepted into the program.
Mr Kendall is one of the 2024 cohort of first-year medical students who will complete their medical degree through the University of Sydney's School of Rural Health in Dubbo.
There are a total of 87 students studying at the School of Rural Health this year.
Five weeks into the degree, Mr Kendall - who plans stay in Dubbo to work as a GP or go into rural generalism - said it had been "busy but really good".
"There are lots of people who make the assumption that you have to go to a massive university or Sydney or Canberra or Melbourne to learn medicine, but you definitely don't," he said.
"The only difference between a hospital in Dubbo and in Sydney is just the subspecialty differences, like neurosurgery. If you're in Dubbo you still see the same cases, it's just if you're in Sydney you can treat them, whereas we would send them to Sydney. But as a student you're not going to be involved at all.
"In fact, it's better here because people are really passionate about rural health and I think people are more invested in the students that come through."
Mr Kendall said there would be plenty of people in Dubbo and the surrounding areas who should think about applying.
"You can plan your life and it only takes a few sacrifices for a couple of years. You can make it work," he said.
In between university and family, Mr Kendall said he was still working one day a week as a pharmacist.
"I've had to juggle things but its been totally manageable. And it does give me a little bit more freedom than if I was just working constantly. I'm able to go to small things with my daughter and son. Most of my free time is taken up with extra bits of study but I was expecting that so it's been manageable so far," he said.
Head of clinical school Catherine Hawke said the Doctor of Medicine through the School of Rural Health was not only transforming individual lives, but enhancing healthcare in rural communities.
"It's truly heartening to witness rural students pursuing their dreams of studying medicine, many of whom wouldn't have had the opportunity to study medicine if it weren't for our program here in Dubbo," Professor Hawke said.
