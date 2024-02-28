Severe heatwave warning issued for Dubbo as temperature peaks

A severe heatwave warning has been issued for Dubbo.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 3pm on Wednesday.
It includes the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Northern Tablelands, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, Central West Slopes & Plains, South West Slopes and Upper Western Districts.
Dubbo is forecast to reach a top of 38 degrees on Wednesday, followed by 41 on Thursday and 39 on Friday.
Severe heatwave conditions are peaking mid-week and are expected to ease by the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The BoM has warned "severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell".
Its advice is to find a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library or a shopping centre.
It's also recommended to close your binds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home, and use a fan or air-conditioner to keep cool, if possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.