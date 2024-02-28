'I hope it never moves': Why our Junior State Cup was such a success

It was finals day at the Touch NSW Junior State Cup carnival and the focus of nearly everyone at the Lady Cutler grounds was on the main playing field.
I say almost everyone, because on one outer ground a group of kids were taking part in their own game.
All the youngsters were wearing Dubbo Touch Association kits and despite having just finished their own respective three-day carnivals, they were keen to get out and play another game.
The Dubbo kids ranged in age from the under 12 boys through to the under 18 girls but they were all out there together, laughing and throwing the type of flick passes their coaches would have no doubt chastised them for only a few hours earlier.
After three long, hot days, the eagerness to get out there again not only showed a love of the sport, but the camaraderie and strength within Dubbo Touch.
It might only be a small example of what makes Dubbo Touch such a growing success story, but the three days as whole showcased it to much of the state on a grand scale.
Without a doubt, the Touch NSW Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival - which brought roughly 9000 people to Dubbo - was one of the best events to be held in the city for some time.
From ease of access, to things running on time, to volunteers and workers seemingly everywhere making sure they were doing all they could to make sure everyone was having a good time.
Mitch Walkeden was just one of the many who praised Dubbo's hosting of the event.
Walkeden is a stalwart of Central Coast touch football and this year led the Dolphins' under 18s boys side to State Cup northern conference glory.
"I've been coming to State Cups, seniors and juniors probably for 30 years," he said after their triumph.
"Dubbo is the best place to host, juniors or seniors. I absolutely love it.
"We've been here for two years now and I think we're here for another two more.
"I hope it never moves because the locals, the council, Dubbo Touch Association, they do such a wonderful job and the fields are immaculate. Everything's fantastic.
"I can't speak highly enough of coming out to Dubbo. It's a real highlight on the calendar now."
It's high praise but perfectly sums up the feeling around the carnival.
Credit goes to NSW Touch for the day-to-day running of matches and ensuring every match on each of the 28 fields was running at the same time, on time.
But Dubbo Regional Council and Dubbo Touch were the big winners.
Council no doubt learnt a lot from hosting it for the first time last year. While there was praise for the match-going experience, accommodation was a bit of a disaster.
A lot of people struggled to find a place to stay and were forced to go as far as Mudgee. This time others towns were still needed - people stayed at Wellington, Gilgandra, Peak Hill, Narromine and even Parkes - but other efforts were made.
Council opened up the showground for caravans to ease the pressure and plenty took advantage of that to stay close to the action.
At the fields, Dubbo Touch volunteers everywhere you looked. Fans of the English Premier League football might be used to seeing maroon and blue jerseys everywhere (West Ham, Aston Villa and Burnley all wearing the same colours is a bit much), but it was unlike anything else in these parts.
They were cooking barbecues, working in the canteen, driving golf carts with supplies all over the place, fixing up any equipment which had broken or just fallen over. It was like an army at work but it all contributed to the success.
Council staff were also easy to spot in their hi-vis making sure the playing surfaces stayed in top condition and the field markings didn't fade across the three days.
All this without touching on the quality of play, sportsmanship on show on the field, or the great crowds in attendance each day.
"It doesn't matter where you're playing, the (main) stadium or you're playing on field 28, every field is presented exactly the same way," Touch NSW general manager Dean Russell said after Sunday's finals.
"The hard work that council put into it is just exceptional. And also Dubbo Touch. We're we're blessed with our volunteer network right across the state at all our events that we host, and they all put in a great deal of work.
"But the Dubbo Touch Association, they go above and beyond.
"So from the players, from the officials, from the referees, just everything. It was just massively successful."
Adding to the 'everything' Russel spoke of from a local point of view was there western impact.
Dubbo Touch had one of its greatest State Cup showings as seven of its nine teams made finals. The under 14 boys were fantastic and could consider themselves unlucky not to make the grand final, while the under 18 girls did better than many expected.
On top of that, Mudgee won the under 12 girls title, Parkes was well represented, and even Wellington had one team that took part. Wellington fielded an under 10s boys side that won three of its six pool games to advance through to the finals.
"Just everything" being a success was a pretty perfect way of describing it.
