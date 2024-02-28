College and community have the chance to connect with culture in new building

A shared learning hub will be used for much more after finally being opened at Dubbo College Delroy Campus.
On Wednesday, special guests and students were on hand to officially open Ngumbaay-Djil (together in one place), a place where students will be able to access a wide variety of services.
Translating to 'together in one place', Ngumbaay-Djil has already been booked out by a number of school and community groups.
"It's absolutely fantastic that the building is finally done, it's booked out just about every day with some activity," Delroy Campus principal Samoan Forrest said.
"We are going to be doing twilight storytelling, there are a whole range of things going for the community and kids of the school."
The new site will primarily be used by Delroy Campus students or those within Dubbo College thanks to funding from the state government.
However, Ms Forrest said there will be times when the community can access the site.
"The college and community are more than welcome to use it, schools will get priority," she said.
Ms Forrest went on to say the learning hub will be used for TAFE courses, speaking courses, meetings with people in the community, Aboriginal health checks and hearing checks.
There is an immunisation area for doctors and NDIS members to come together.
The building boasts several meeting areas as well as a massive kitchen with a bench and Indigenous designs on seats inside.
As for the exterior of the building, Ms Forrest said the students had an impact on the final product.
"The panels outside have small feet going into a meeting area and big feet coming out," she said.
"The kids got together and designed that being they are walking in with not much knowledge, they are meeting with people and learning before walking out with much bigger feet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.