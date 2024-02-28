Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Quinn's Quest inspires an army to take on a life-saving mission

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Wiatkowskis were dealing with daughter Quinn's leukaemia diagnosis, one of the questions they were always asked was what others could do to help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.