Quinn's Quest inspires an army to take on a life-saving mission

When the Wiatkowskis were dealing with daughter Quinn's leukaemia diagnosis, one of the questions they were always asked was what others could do to help.
"We always said 'donate blood' because most blood donations go to oncology patients," Sheridan Wiatkowski said.
Ms Wiatkowski said not long after Quinn was diagnosed they made a Lifeblood team because they quickly realised how many blood transfusions were needed by oncology patients.
Quinn received more than 100 blood-product donations, including whole blood, platelets and immunoglobulin, she said.
In 2023, the Quinn's Quest Lifeblood team made 168 donations, helping to save 500 lives. It's earned the team the Lifeblood Dubbo trophy for the year.
"I think when people know it's going to someone they know, especially a child, they really do get behind it," Ms Wiatkowski said.
"A lot of the time people do want to help but it's sort of beyond them. But this is something that's very doable and even if people can't donate blood they can talk about it... Even spreading the word and talking about donation helps get the word out there."
For the Wiatowskis, social media helped to spread the word about Quinn and what she was experiencing.
The Quinn's Quest Instagram page now has 12,500 followers.
"Quinn was born at 29 weeks and I never documented it because I thought I'd remember. And I don't remember. Her diagnosis was a real shock to us. This little girl had already been through a fight and then she had to fight again, it was just unbelievable," Ms Wiatkowski said.
"I thought 'I'm going to document this so she can look back at it and know what she's overcome'. She can take over the page when she's older and do whatever she wants with it.
"It's been a really good way to connect with other families and let people know they're not alone. I've had a lot of people and a lot of parents message me and say 'thank you for sharing that'. It's nice to know we're not the only ones."
Ms Wiatowski said it had also helped add some positivity into the experience.
"She likes watching the videos of herself... I think it makes her feel powerful which has always been our aim from the start."
Quinn has now finished frontline treatment and is well enough to have started kindergarten.
Ms Wiatowski is also one of the participants in this year's Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer.
She's been paired with Fierce Performing Arts for the Cancer Council NSW fundraiser.
This year's starts will perform at the gala night on April 12.
Ms Wiatowski said she was "out of her comfort zone" but she wanted to support the Cancer Council.
"We're trying to give back to charities and organisations, especially the ones that have supported us," she said.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said the Lifeblood team was always available to answer any questions people had about donating blood or blood products.
"Although Quinn's Quest might have topped Dubbo's teams in 2023, we at Lifeblood are so grateful to all the teams and residents who donated last year. We wouldn't be able to do the work we do without all the selfless donors who come into our centre every day," he said.
To make a blood donation, call 13 14 95, or head to lifeblood.com.au.
