Aged care facility staying up-to-date after opening their new-look country club

After almost 20 years, Orana Gardens now has a new-look facility for the residents to spend their free time.
The not-for-profit organisation has just had its country club redeveloped, an almost two-year process after their original plans were submitted to Dubbo Regional Council in 2022.
Now boasting a new-look pool, wellness centre and bar as well as plenty of outdoor areas, Orana Gardens chief executive officer Clint Grose is excited about what it is ahead.
"We are going to have a formal opening to it in April, this is our 35th year of operation," he said.
"We spent a bit of money."
The new-look building finished construction just a few weeks ago and they will have their big reveal on April 18 with a formal opening planned.
Providing a safe environment for people wanting to retire, Mr Grose was impressed with how the new country club has turned out.
"It does (look good), it is something that had to be done to keep up with the times," he said.
"Like I said, we've been going for 30 years. Our country club is about 20 years old and hasn't had anything done to it.
"It was a bit dated so we wanted to modernise it and make it a bit of a centrepiece for our organisation and the residents."
The former lawn bowls green was removed as part of the development but there is still a chance for residents to keep active.
Mr Grose said their new wellness centre has a wide variety of equipment for people to use.
"The pool has been remodelled with some more accessibility stairs, it's better now for people to get in," he said.
"Part of the wellness centre is a gym, we've got cardio and resistance training equipment there that is used a couple of times a week.
"Residents can use it whenever they want."
