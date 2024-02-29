A carbon friendly country life

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday March 1: 'Cucciata' 532 Curra Creek Road, Curra Creek:
Discover 'Cucciata', a stunning rural property boasting amazing features and presenting a unique opportunity.
The Homestead
The impressive, architect designed homestead is a 400 square metre, off-grid executive residence. The homestead is sited to take advantage of the picturesque hilltop location with views over the Catombal Range and Curra Creek valley.
The passive solar designed homestead takes maximum advantage of its north-east facing aspect and incorporates a number of unique architectural features to maximise energy efficiency and eliminate external utility costs such as double glazing windows and doors. The home far exceeds NSW BASIX efficiency codes and is an open plan home that is designed for entertaining. A 130,000 litre concrete water tank is included within the internal structure, and you will be comfortable all year round thanks to the reverse-cycle and evaporative air conditioning systems that are supplemented by ceiling fans, and a large slow combustion wood heater. The homestead is off-grid and powered by a combination of a 6.8 kWh PV solar array and 1 kWh wind turbine that feed into a 70 kWh battery.
The Cottage
The front portion of the property is connected to the electricity grid connected and boasts an additional one bedroom visitors cottage with commercial kitchen, and 23,000 litres of rainwater tanks. There is also a powered shed, extensive vegetable gardens, a 10kWh PV solar array, groundwater bore with six megalitre commercial irrigators license, and all weather cattle yards suitable for up to 30 head.
Both the Homestead and Cottage are landscaped with established water wise native trees and shrubs that attract an abundance of birds and native fauna.
The Farm
'Cucciata' is dissected by the Curra Creek separating the front 50-acre portion adjacent to the sealed Curra Creek Road from the remaining 80 acres located west of the Curra Creek. The 80-acre portion located to the west of the Curra Creek is off grid and divided into three fenced portions. A hill paddock of 35 acres, a 10 acre homestead and fig orchard paddock, and a 35-acre remnant grassy box woodland habitat containing a dam, swimming pontoon, camp kitchen, and barbecue and picnic area. 'Cucciata' is fenced into six main paddocks with all fencing in good order.
