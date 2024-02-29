A carbon friendly country life

The passive solar designed homestead takes maximum advantage of its north-east facing aspect and incorporates a number of unique architectural features to maximise energy efficiency and eliminate external utility costs such as double glazing windows and doors. The home far exceeds NSW BASIX efficiency codes and is an open plan home that is designed for entertaining. A 130,000 litre concrete water tank is included within the internal structure, and you will be comfortable all year round thanks to the reverse-cycle and evaporative air conditioning systems that are supplemented by ceiling fans, and a large slow combustion wood heater. The homestead is off-grid and powered by a combination of a 6.8 kWh PV solar array and 1 kWh wind turbine that feed into a 70 kWh battery.