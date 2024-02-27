Man allegedly steals phone and cash after breaking into Darling Street home

A 32-year-old man will face court following an investigation into property offences in Dubbo.
In January 2024, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Boa, targeting property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
About 2.30am on Sunday, February 25, two men were walking towards a property on Palmer Street, when the home owner disturbed the pair before they fled on foot.
About 11pm that evening, residents at a home on Darling Street were woken by their alarm and allegedly found that a mobile phone and cash were stolen.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Following inquiries, at about 6.10pm on Monday, February 26, police executed a search warrant at a home on Tink Avenue, and arrested a 32-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent knowing people there, enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, and enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, February 27 where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, May 2.
Inquiries under Operation Boa continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.