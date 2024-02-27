Men allegedly force entry into homes before being scared off by resident

Two men will face court after allegedly forcing entry into two homes in Dubbo.
About 4pm on Saturday, February 24, two men allegedly forced entry into a home on Warren Road damaging property and trespassing at a neighbouring house.
About 7pm, the two men allegedly attempted to enter another home on Warren Road before they were disturbed by the resident. After being disturbed they fled on foot towards the Macquarie River.
Following inquiries by police, about 10pm the same day, police arrested two men - aged 45 - on Dandaloo Street at Narromine.
One 45-year-old man was charged with three counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, two counts of larceny, break and enter house destroy property, and break and enter dwelling-house with intent.
The other man was charged with three counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, larceny, break and enter house destroy property, and break and enter dwelling-house with intent.
Bothe men were refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, February 25, where they were given conditional bail to appear at Narromine Local Court on Thursday, April 4.
