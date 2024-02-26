Family concerned after being unable to locate man for four days

Police and family are concerned after a 64-year-old went missing from a home in Wellington.
Alfred Mahoney was last seen at a home on Clive Street, Wellington, on Friday, February 23.
Police and family hold concerns for Mr Mahoney's welfare due to medical concerns and being out of character.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall of thin build with grey hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm and shoulder and one on his chest.
He was last seen wearing a checkered blue shirt, blue jeans and has a walking stick.
Police believe he may have travelled to the Tamworth area.
Anyone with information into Mr Mahoney's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
