Court delay for ex-country rugby star facing child abuse soliciting charges

A Central West man has had his case delayed as he faces multiple charges of soliciting child abuse material.
Jonah Anthony Ruzgas, 23, is subjected to strict bail conditions after being charged with the Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service, such as a phone or computer, to solicit child abuse material.
However, Ruzgas was excused from appearing in court on Thursday, February 22, 2024, when a prosecutor for the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions sought an extra two week adjournment.
The prosecutor asked the Orange Local Court registrar for an extension on filing a charge certificate, which will specify the offences that are to be the subject of proceedings against Ruzgas.
The prosecutor said this was due to more complainants recently coming forward and the prosecution needs time to speak to these other complainants.
When the case was mentioned in the registrar's call-over list on Thursday, there were 17 offences listed.
Those charges include multiple alleged offences of using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity, and aggravated offences of using a carriage service for private sexual material.
In December, 2023, before additional charges were added, Ruzgas, was facing five charges relating to alleged offending spanning a period of several months in 2022 and 2023 in Bathurst.
The former NSW Country Rugby player and Bathurst cricketer is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
Ruzgas' case was adjourned until March 2024, and he will be excused from appearing in court if legally represented.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.