Powerhouse junior rugby league club receives national recognition

St John's Junior Rugby League Club have a habit of bringing through some of the best and brightest talents.
And now, they've received national recognition.
The club was celebrated at Parliament House on Wednesday after being named the 2023 Good Sports National Community Club of the Year for their work in and around Dubbo.
Influencing positive and healthy behaviours from top to bottom, the club as well as their volunteers are being rewarded.
As part of the Good Sports program, the club has tackled topics such as alcohol, illicit drugs, smoking, mental health and safe transport.
"Since becoming part of the Good Sports program, we've implemented clear policies and guidelines aimed at promoting the well-being of our players," club secretary Emma McNamara said.
"Additionally, we've organised educational sessions highlighting the risks associated with unhealthy behaviours.
"We're currently witnessing a decrease in negative behaviours, and there's a noticeable positive shift in our players' attitudes towards fostering a healthier community. This is reflected in the decline of antisocial behaviour.
"Good Sports has not only made our club safer but has also enhanced our reputation in the community."
The junior pathway of current NRL stars Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo, St John's is as strong as any club going around Dubbo.
Boasting a number of junior league and league tag sides, the club featured in the majority of Dubbo and District Junior Rugby League grand finals, including an under 16s derby.
Focusing on mental health and well-being at a younger age, McNamara said the feedback they have received has been all positive.
"Our club activities have become more community-focused, and this year we've organised various educational events with experts engaged to cover topics such as alcohol and drug use, mental resilience, bullying, and nutrition," she said.
"We're proud to be part of Good Sports, which has helped us foster a healthy and mentally resilient club that has grown from just a sports team to a supportive and inclusive community."
For their award win, St John's will receive $1000 and had their award presented to them by Olympian Libby Trickett.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.