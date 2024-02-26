'Not a punishment': Why our attitudes need to change - not our waists

Exercise shouldn't be seen as a punishment and it's not all about losing weight.
This is the message from Rosalie Prout, founder of Centric Movement Clinic, who wants to heal women's relationship with getting active.
"There can be a lot of negative talk about exercise," Ms Prout told the Daily Liberal.
"Many women see it as punishment or a chore which creates a negative relationship between the mind and body."
Ms Prout, an accredited exercise physiologist and pilates instructor, is involved in presenting a mindfulness, meditation and exercise clinic at the upcoming Dubbo Women's Festival.
Called The Moment Lounge, the festival zone is presented in video format and allows attendees to experience what a little as ten minutes of mindfulness and meditation can do for their well-being.
"The Moment Lounge has given me the opportunity to send a positive message about exercise," Ms Prout said.
"It is more than just weight loss. Our bodies are designed to move. Exercise has enormous social, mental and health benefits.
"In The Moment Lounge you will be guided through some gentle seated exercises. The exercises will be performed by six women from the Dubbo community of all ages and fitness levels."
Ms Prout's mission is to spread the benefits of exercise which she sees as a normal and necessary part of life.
"Regular exercise alone can improve hypertension, manage anxiety/depression, increase muscle strength, increase bone strength, improve blood glucose levels, and reduce muscle pain/tightness - no other treatment or pill can do that," she said.
As an exercise physiologist, Ms Prout uses "evidence-based practice to treat people with chronic illness or injury".
"There is so much research supporting the benefits of exercise to prevent and treat chronic diseases. This is an ideal platform to educate women on the benefit of regular exercise," Ms Prout said of the upcoming festival.
She finds her work rewarding, spreading an important message.
"It is satisfying having a client walk into Centric Movement as a non-exerciser and over time seeing their health and exercise adherence improve," she said.
The Moment Lounge has been put together with holistic counsellor Charnie Tuckey and Errifili Davies of Dubbo Filmmaker.
Ms Prout will also be taking an early morning session for students and teachers about her leadership journey.
The Dubbo Women's Festival will take place for International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, from 9am to 3pm at Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Find out more about the free event at dubbowomen.com.au
