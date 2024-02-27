No regrets: After 52 years, Dubbo legend, motor technician 'Snow' retires

After 52 years at Dubbo's Ford dealerships, Robert 'Snow' Reynen has clocked off for the last time.
The senior Ford motor technician and quality controller was treated by his team-mates to a celebratory dinner after his final day at Dubbo Automotive, on Friday, February 23.
The dedicated worker told the Daily Liberal he would be taking some time off to spend with his wife, Neryl.
"It's daunting in one way and good in another," Mr Reynen said. "I've been here for 52 years so I will have to get out of the practice of getting up early and going to work.
"The next thing is, I'm planning to do a bit of a holiday with Neryl and the caravan."
Mr Reynen started work in the automotive field in 1971 at the age of 18, after visiting all the local dealerships with his resume.
He was given his dream job at Harold W Taylor and Sons, the original Ford dealership in Dubbo, not long after.
"When I left school I only had a week off. Dad said, 'righto, you're not staying home doing nothing, go and see all the dealerships'," he recalled.
"The last person who saw me was George Taylor in Harold W Taylor and Sons ... I told him my situation. I said I didn't go well at school. He said 'read this paragraph out and those few numbers' and then I was starting Monday."
Mr Reynen said he had no regrets: "I'd do it the exact same way I did it."
His colleagues called him a "Dubbo legend" and many of the customers know only as his nickname, Snow. But how did that nickname come about?
"I had blonde hair, it just stuck, since the school days," Mr Reynen explained.
His long-term customers were "very sad" to see him go.
"They're happy for me as well but they're a little bit disappointed they can't see this friendly face that they know," he said.
Mr Reynen learnt everything on the job.
"The first year of my apprenticeship, my job was to sweep the floors, empty the bins, get morning tea for 40 people and help the mechanics if they needed help," he said.
He keeps a book of all the people he has worked with over the years and there are over 400 entries - around half of those are apprentices he taught himself.
"They've all gone and did better for themselves and got better jobs or stuck in the mechanical trade and owned their own workshops now," Mr Reynen said.
The best thing about Mr Reynen's job was "helping customers" that were "stuck".
"If they have to be somewhere ... they get priority. If somebody is travelling from Queensland to Melbourne, or going to a funeral, I can organise to get those people done as quickly as possible," he said.
Mr Reynen is a bit of car nut and would always vouch for Ford over Holden. Though, as things transpired, the dealership he worked at until the end also sold Holdens.
A fan of the Bathurst 1000, Mr Reynen remembers when car sales would be dependent on whether Ford or Holden won that year. This was back when the race was driven with production cars.
"If a Holden won, you'd see people go out and buy a Holden. And if Ford won, they'd do the same," he said.
Even though he is hanging up his hat at the local Ford dealership, he will always own a Ford. One day, he hopes to own a 1970 Ford XW Falcon GT-HO Phase II Sedan.
In the meantime, he will miss his work at the dealership, including talking to his customers and working with the technicians.
Mr Reynen remembers in the old days, a customer came in to talk about his GT Falcon which he had brought in previously to have some work done.
"He said: 'When my car comes back into the workshop, I would like two brand new rear tyres because the two technicians that took this car for a test drive were at the boat ramp doing this almighty burn out in it, so henceforth they have no tread left'," Mr Reynen laughed.
"He wasn't really upset, he said 'as long as I have new tyres, thank you'."
What's Mr Reynen's message for new technicians coming through the doors?
"If your heart is in the motor trade or being a mechanic, stay with it. If not, get out and find something you love to do," he said.
