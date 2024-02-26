Uni life begins for undergraduates and our first international nursing students

Students from Dubbo and across the world were welcomed to their first day of university on Monday.
Orientation Week started at Charles Sturt University on Monday, February 26.
There are 31 undergraduate students starting at Charles Sturt University this semester.
Jorja Edwards and Megan Smith went to school together and are now both studying nursing.
Ms Smith said she had always wanted to be a nurse since she was a kid and hopes to end up in midwifery.
She said she decided to study in Dubbo because it meant she could have free accommodation with her parents.
Ms Edwards, who has also wanted to do nursing since he was young, said while she plans to stay in Dubbo "for a bit", long-term she's hoping to move around.
For the first time, CSU Dubbo has welcomed international students to campus to study nursing.
CSU Dubbo's director of external engagement James McKechnie said the university had a strong background in international nursing at its other campuses an because it was an industry in high demand, they wanted to extend it to Dubbo.
The uptake for this semester was strong, with 16 students, and Mr McKechnie said part of the success came from ORISCON and other international groups in the community.
He said they provided a great support system for the international students.
Overall, Mr McKechnie said during O Week he was looking forward to seeing the students develop a "real camaraderie" and build relationships amongst themselves and in the community.
"It's the start of their journey to become employed as a nurse of social worker in the region which is really fantastic," he said.
"The wait is over. They're here, they get to see what it's really like."
CSU Vice-Chancellor Renée Leon said it was wonderful to welcome both new and returning students to the University for 2024.
"I wish all our students a very warm welcome to Charles Sturt University. We are thrilled to have you and look forward to seeing the incredible things you will achieve," Professor Leon said.
"You're going to have a great journey with us, and you'll notice lots of practical learning and individual support which helps our graduates get great jobs very quickly."
