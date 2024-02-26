Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Uni life begins for undergraduates and our first international nursing students

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Dubbo and across the world were welcomed to their first day of university on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.