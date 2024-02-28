'We are really grateful': Popular CBD business calls time on Dubbo location

Almost three years after opening, Pinot and Picasso will leave Dubbo full-time.
The popular paint and sip business has been widely successful since opening in 2021, often the place to go for birthday parties, hen's nights and functions.
But on Sunday night, owners Sarah Jordan and Chris Christodoulou ran their final session.
Located on Macquarie Street, Ms Jordan said personal reasons have led them to leave Dubbo.
"We've had to dedicate more time to family, both my partner and I are actually Sydney-based," she said.
"We had looked around at potential buyers but it wasn't looking like a possibility. The family pressures meant that we really needed to have more time at home."
Welcoming locals and tourists for three years, Pinot and Picasso were accessible to everyone.
"It's really sad, my partner and I have been running the studio for exactly three years," Ms Jordan said.
"We have absolutely loved it, it has been such a great time and we have had great support from the community. Working with a lot of local businesses as well, it's been a fantastic and wild ride.
"It's a bit sad to see it go."
Australia's biggest paint and sip business, Pinot and Picasso has a number of locations all over the country.
While Dubbo might not have a permanent location anymore, Ms Jordan said there is some exciting news on the horizon.
"The good news is that over the last couple of days, we have managed to secure a deal with our peer over at Tamworth, she has agreed to make sure Dubbo is supported," she said.
"What she is going to do is work with local venues to make sure Pinot and Picasso have a presence, it will just be run out of pubs and other locations."
When looking back on her time in Dubbo, Ms Jordan admitted she had been taken aback by the support they have received.
"One of the things that we have really loved about it is that it taps into this really weird feeling of being in year 9 art class," she said.
"No one takes it seriously but people can have an opportunity to do something they wouldn't normally do and they come out with something they can be impressed by.
"We are really grateful to the Dubbo community and council.
"Everyone has helped us over the last three years."
