The next upgrades coming to Regand Park as part of the master plan

Residents will start to see work happening along Regand Park as early as March with certain community consultations coming to an end.
Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] is progressing with the development of a leash free area following the community consultation period, which ended at the start of February, 2024.
As part of the Macquarie River Master Plan, the initial site works for the area are proposed to start in late March or early April with the first stage being the installation of the fences, with further stages to be developed as funds allow.
DRC manager of Recreation and Open Spaces Ian McAlister said tree planting for Regand Park and the Police Paddock is scheduled to begin in April and will be funded under grant programs.
The master plan was adopted by the council in April 2023, after a long back and forth with multiple changes and concerns.
Following the adoption, the council will now seek opportunities to fund and resource the identified outcomes of the plan.
Mr McAlister said the next steps for council will be developing a detailed design of the northern end of Regand Park, including a playground, amenities and do leash-free areas.
"The internal road and trail network has been pegged out and Geotech investigations have been completed for pavement design," he said.
According to Mr McAlister, the council has applied for a $396,000 grant from the NSW Government to progress with the detailed design work of the South Dubbo Weir Picnic Area which is progressing.
"Council also applied for the installation of water flow deflectors to protect Sandy Beach from further erosion events resulting from flood waters," he said.
The confirmation of the funding for both of these projects is pending.
The community can find more details including images of this precinct on Council's YourSay website.
