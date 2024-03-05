Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

Where in Dubbo offers bulk billing services and walk in appointments?

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Plains Medical Centre and Dubbo Medical-Allied Health Group. Pictures by Belinda Soole
Western Plains Medical Centre and Dubbo Medical-Allied Health Group. Pictures by Belinda Soole

At least half the GP clinics across the Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine areas charge upfront fees to see a doctor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.