Where in Dubbo offers bulk billing services and walk in appointments?

At least half the GP clinics across the Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine areas charge upfront fees to see a doctor.
Only four GP clinics across the area offered complete bulk billing services while other surgeries offered discounts for health care and concession card holders, veterans or children.
But six practices in the regions listed no bulk billed services at all - five of them in Dubbo.
DubboCare Family Practice, Dubbo Family Doctors, Dubbo Medical and Allied Health Group, Macquarie Health Collective and Gumtree Medical Practice are all private billing practices.
Data from online health directory Cleanbill showed that in the Parkes electorate out of 38 clinics, only 31.6 per cent of them offer bulk-billing.
In 2023 bulk billing rates went down by 1.8 per cent on 2022 when only 31.6 per cent of GPs made use of bulk billing services.
James Gillespie, founder of Cleanbill, said the comprehensive data collection effort spanned across Australia, capturing information from GP clinics regarding bulk billing rates, average out-of-pocket costs, and appointment availability.
Mr Gillespie highlighted that the Parkes electorate fares better than other areas in terms of bulk billing rates.
"With a bulk billing rate of 31.6 per cent, Parkes exceeds the average rate outside of Sydney, which stands at just over 13 per cent," he said.
"Although there was a slight reduction of 1.8 percentage points in bulk billing over 2023, it remains relatively stable compared to other electorates."
The data also showed that the average out of pocket costs for doctors visits in the region was $43.32 in 2023, compared to $42.28 in 2022.
"This is moderate compared to other regions. However, it's essential to recognise that any increase in out-of-pocket expenses adds financial strain for patients, especially in regional communities where alternatives might be limited," he said.
"Appointment availability is another crucial aspect analysed by Cleanbill, in Parkes, the availability rate stands at 79 per cent, indicating that five GP clinics are actively accepting new patients at any given time.
"While this rate is below the national average, it reflects the challenges faced in regional areas due to the shortage of healthcare professionals."
Mr Gillespie said it was important to address these issues because of the impact on individuals' access to healthcare.
"Our data reveals a concerning trend of Australians forgoing GP visits due to financial concerns," he said.
"In just one year, the number of individuals avoiding GP visits doubled, indicating the growing barrier posed by healthcare costs.
"In light of these findings, efforts to improve bulk billing accessibility and reduce out-of-pocket expenses are crucial."
Mr Gillespie said he wanted the data to help those people relocating to new areas navigate the healthcare system more efficiently.
"As discussions on healthcare affordability continue, we urge for greater attention from policymakers to address these challenges effectively," he said.
"Cleanbill's mission to centralise information on bulk billing and appointment availability aims to ensure equitable access to healthcare services for all Australians."
Cleanbill's data focused on adult patients that do not hold a concession card and are seeking a standard consultation at a GP that is taking on new patients.
Children and concession card holders as well as GPs that bulk-bill their regular patients, were not included into the data.
