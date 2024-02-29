Real estate agents to go head to head in auctioneer competition

Nine of Dubbo's real estate agents will be putting their skills to the test as they compete in the REINSW Novice Auctioneer's Competition on Thursday, February 29.
The winner of the competition will go on to compete at the state level in Sydney.
SJ Shooter director Laura Shooter and Dubbo Real Estate Agency's Tara Searle will be the competition leads for the Dubbo heat.
All the entrants will have to auction off a single item that they had to source themselves.
"It will be a fun night - it's always interesting to see what items the entrants have sourced to auction off, and it's always great when the audience is feeling competitive," Ms Shooter said.
With nine different real estate agents from seven different real estate agencies, Ms Shooter said the number of entrants was "very high" compared to other locations.
Thomas Pollard from Delta Pollard Livestock Dubbo who won the young auctioneer of the year at the Royal Easter Show said he was excited to compete in the competition.
"Once I heard the Royal Flying Doctors Service was a charity of choice, that was a really big thing for me," he said.
Ray White's newest employee Cyrel Dongol who has only been in real estate for a month said he hasn't done any auctions before, but with more than a decade of sales experience he is ready for the competition.
"I decided to compete for exposure, networking and of course - for fun," he said.
Dubbo Real Estate Agency's Alayna Bodium said she wanted to have a go at something new and try to learn another skill, while her colleague Lochlan Cameron decided to compete because he thought it would be a good opportunity and to gain some experience.
"I'm a bit nervous but as long as I like what I produce, I will be happy," he said.
Bryce Abel who has been working at SJ Shooter for the past six months after completing his traineeship at the agency for a year and a half.
He has also been working casually - primarily after school hours - while also managing the agency's social media accounts.
"I decided to participate in the novice auctioneers competition after Laura Shooter offered me the opportunity," he said.
"Upon further consideration, I realised it would push me out of my comfort zone and provide an excellent opportunity to expand my network, develop a new skill, and meet new people."
As a finalist in last years auctioneer competition and heading to Sydney to compete, Mark Mudford of LAWD said this year he was just entering to support the Dubbo event, raise money for charity and have a good night.
"Being in Sydney was a great opportunity to meet people who are at the top of their game in the industry," he said.
For competitors to win the competition there is a detailed scoresheet that entrants have been provided to help them practice.
The entrants will be marked on things such as initiation of proceedings, standard of dress and appearance, clarity and manner of delivery, description of property, any humour or crowd interaction, bidding voice modulation, salesmanship during bidding, overall flow, calculation of bids, body language, overall ability to hold interest and more before they receive a mark out of 500.
The event will take place from 6pm to 9pm at Club Dubbo. Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds made on the night will go to charity.
Tickets include food, wine and beer, a chance to win items such as tickets to shows and events, dining experiences and travel deals.
