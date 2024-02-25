Whitney Cup TOTW: Reeves takes five, returning quick gives Newtown the Blues

CYMS has won the minor premiership and will play in the RSL Whitney Cup grand final this season.
The Cougars were tested at times by Colts but finished six-wicket winners after knocking over the defending premiers for 105 last week while Rugby and Macquarie also won on a day where matches were finished relatively quickly.
A Jai Reeves-inspired Rugby downed Souths by 68 runs to all but condemn the young Hornets to another wooden spoon while all of Macquarie's bowlers did a job in a surprise win over Newtown.
After tearing into the Tigers' lineup last week and leaving them at 5/35 in reply to their own 115, Macquarie hung on for a 16-run win.
Given the way games were done quickly and few players got a chance to shine, it was a tough job picking this edition of team of the week.
Yes, the bulk of his runs were scored on day one but this was still a crucial and confidence-boosting knock from Settree.
After surviving until stumps last week, Settree kept it ticking over on Saturday and held things together before falling just short of a half-century.
His tough 48 came from 148 balls - 72 of those were faced on day two - and helped CYMS wrap up the minor premiership and a place in this season's grand final.
Another gutsy knock, this time in a losing team. Haridharan came in at number six on Saturday for a Souths side already in trouble at 4/68 chasing Rugby's day one 243.
Haridharan did his part in making life tough for Rugby and his 58 not out from 114 balls was a real highlight of the youngster's time in first grade so far.
It wasn't enough to stop Souths suffering a heavy loss but it again showed the potential in the Hornets team.
Given how few batters performed well on Saturday, Hill is in our team at number three despite only bowling on day two of Rugby's clash with Souths.
The all-rounder did a job again though. One game after taking seven wickets against CYMS, Hill was a workhorse for Rugby and helped them record a much-needed win.
He went at less than two runs an over in a big 26-over spell. He took 2/48 and helped his side score a win which should help them avoid the wooden spoon.
He only took one wicket and bowled plenty of overs last week, but Bower earns a spot due to his sheer nagging consistency.
While CYMS finished relatively easy winners against Colts, the batters really had to work for every run. Bower removed Bailey Edmunds (10) early on and while he couldn't strike again, he only went at two runs an over in his 21-over effort.
Macquarie produced a fantastic all-round bowling performance to surprise Newtown in the penultimate round of the season.
After posting just 115 it seemed a win would be unlikely, but the Blues were right on it with the ball. After having Newtown reeling at 5/35 at stumps last week, Macquarie went on with it on Saturday.
Captain and leading all-rounder Strachan again impressed, this time in a smaller spell, and finished with 2/14 from eight overs.
With Khadal at the crease it appeared Newtown were a chance of rallying to win on Saturday.
He produced a gutsy effort and hung around as each valuable run was scored. Unfortunately, he was the last man out just 17 runs from victory but his 27 from 78 balls was still a valiant performance.
At 8/94 it appeared Newtown might be on their way to ruining Macquarie's hopes of victory.
Up stepped Theunissen. The South African only bowled 4.4 overs but he took the last two wickets and finished with 2/8 from 4.4 overs.
Like he was never gone. It's been roughly three seasons since premiership winner Cusack lined up for Macquarie but was back against Newtown and immediately made his presence felt.
After doing a job late on day one, Cusack impressed again on Saturday and picked up the early wicket of Danial French (13) on the way to finishing with 3/28 from 13 overs.
No doubt his Macquarie teammates are already asking about his plans for next season.
Another Macquarie selection after their impressive effort with the ball. After taking one wicket last week, Williams took another on Saturday. His figures were 2/34 from 12 overs and it showcased the quality of the attack as only one of the six bowlers used went at more than three runs an over.
Macquarie might have left their finals run too late, but the win was a welcome boost late in the season.
The standout of the weekend. Many of these selections were a real battle given how there were few players who stood out, but Reeves was the first name written down.
He took 5/49 from 17 overs in a top performance against Souths and not only helped Rugby score a strong win, but also gave himself a real shot of confidence after some mixed performances throughout the season.
Proving the quality of Reeves' bowling on Saturday, he removed four of Souths' top seven.
Is this one a bit of a gee-up? Of course. But, as mentioned, it was pretty difficult choosing the team this week given all game were wrapped up relatively quickly.
Pickering came in on Saturday after the strike-rate of CYMS players was like this: Fletcher Hyde 4 off 30, Settree 48 off 148, Harrison Bayliss 12 off 51, Bailey Edmunds 10 off 23 and Thomas Nelson 17 not out and 69. Looks like tough going.
Not for Pickering who bombed a six, finished nine not out off five balls and wrapped things up for CYMS.
Sometimes you've just got to celebrate that.
