New technology to help our older residents

The nurse stood at the front of the room, with older, aging faces watching on.
In front of her was one of the wonders of modern technology.
The aged care residents were shown how, with a couple of screens and a few other bells and whistles, they can attend an appointment with their doctor without having to get out of bed.
I was at the launch of the telehealth cart at RFBI Dubbo Masonic Village a few days ago to see the technology demonstrated for the residents
It comes as doctors are finding it harder to make visits in person. If you have tried to make an appointment lately you could understand why.
I think it was during the pandemic that telehealth appointments became appealing and I was no exception, jumping at the opportunity to speak to my doctor on the phone rather than having to wait in the surgery for medical advice or prescriptions.
Eventually my doctor told me the next appointment would have to be in person so he could check my blood pressure!
Fortunately the new telehealth cart at the Masonic Village can look after that, with the nurses having the ability to use it for blood pressure and other tests - even an ECG - while the doctor looks on from the screen.
It's fascinating to see where technology takes us.
And from my perspective it's great to get out of the office to see these things in person, which only happened because we needed a photo, and our photographers have been busy with a special annual project lately.
Do you remember your first school photo?
Taken in kindergarten. Your face among other very young classmates.
It might be something you look back on fondly, or perhaps it's a photo you never want to see again.
Over recent weeks our photographers have been busy snapping kindergarten classes around Dubbo.
We have 34 photos of young smiling faces that will be published later this week.
You will find these in the print edition of the Daily Liberal on Friday, March 1.
Before then you will be able to see the photos rolled out on our website.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
