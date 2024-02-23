Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Spinal cord injuries causing devastation in regional communities. But now there's hope

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The night before doing a presentation on spinal cord injuries and his work for a cure, Duncan Wallace got a phone call.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.