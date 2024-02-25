'Incredibly difficult decision' made on the future of ugg boot business

After more than 40 years of providing ugg boots for people across Australia, Two Sheep for Your Two Feet will close.
The Westhaven-run business will close at the end of March after the organisation has decided to phase out segregated employment settings.
The decision comes after a Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability in Australia was handed down in 2023.
It was recommended by the report to phase out segregated employment settings and Australian disability enterprises, which Two Sheep led the industry in doing.
"The decision to close Two Sheep Australia was incredibly difficult," Westhaven CEO Andrew Everett said.
"We had to consider if the supported employment services offered at Two Sheep Australia were still relevant and meeting the needs of our supported employees.
"What was clear is that these services had a time and place - but we all can do better in providing more inclusive and meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities in our community.
"The future is extremely bright - and by closing Two Sheep Australia we are able to focus our attention on working with the community to provide more open and customised employment options for people with disabilities."
Since opening in 1976, Two Sheep has developed ugg boots and other sheepskin products.
Boasting a workshop in Dubbo, the ugg boots have been sold all over the world including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.
It isn't just internationally where Two Sheep's products sell well, in Dubbo they are a much-loved business, something Mr Everett is aware of.
"We acknowledge the popularity of Two Sheep ugg boots in the Dubbo community and want to thank locals for their support over the years," he said.
"While there are no plans to start another business directly aligned with ugg boots, we are excited to provide more open and customised employment options for people with disabilities.
The last day of business for Two Sheep will be March 28.
