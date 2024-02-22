Police charge man with rural crime offences in central west

A man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west.
Police will allege that 1000 litres of diesel was stolen along with other items of property; heavy machinery was also allegedly damaged, with an estimated value of more than $440,000.
In March 2023, Strike Force Dozer was established by officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Orana Mid-Western Police District, to investigate rural property crime throughout the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar and Peak Hills areas.
As part of ongoing inquiries, about 9.20am on Thursday, February 22, officers attached a home on Waugan Street, Gilgandra, and arrested a 35-year-old man.
He was taken to Gilgandra Police Station and charged with:
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on February 22.
Investigations are continuing.
