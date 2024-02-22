Meth, cannabis, rifle and nunchucks found in home: Man arrested

Meth, cannabis, a rifle, a pistol and nunchucks were among the items seized from a central west home after a search by police.
At about 5:30pm officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a home on Moss Avenue in Narromine, and served a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) and Weapon Prohibited Order (WPO) on a man.
Searching the home, officers allegedly located and seized firearms parts, a rifle, a revolver, a pistol, a paintball gun, ammunition, nunchacks, cannabis, cannabis seeds, methylamphetamine, GHB, suboxone strips and unauthorised prescribed medication.
The 44-year-old man was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with a number of firearm, weapons and drug-related offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 22.
