Crafty Devils: The home town teams to watch at the Junior State Cup

Winning a major event on home turf.
It's something most athletes dream of and it could be a reality for Dubbo Devils touch footy teams in the coming days.
The home association will be well-represented at the Touch NSW Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival, which starts on Friday, February 23.
Nine Devils teams will compete, an increase on the seven from last year, and hopes are high some special memories can be made.
Last year, the under 14 girls made the semis while others made the quarters and improving on that is a goal in 2024.
"Our teams have had pretty good success do far," Dubbo Touch president Nic Grose said of the season.
"This is obviously the big grand final for us. But our teams have made finals in other competitions and last year we put on a pretty good show.
"I think we'll do the same this year and our teams are going to be competitive."
The under 12 boys will certainly be one to watch across the three-day carnival.
Late last year the team made the final of the ACT State Cup while last month they finished as champions at the WSW Suns Rod Wise Junior Regional Championships.
The under 14s boys should also be a leading contender after finishing runners-up at the recent Peter Wilson Memorial Championships at Nelson Bay.
"We've got a really good coaching structure now and I can't wait to see the kids just get out there and have a crack," Grose added.
Dubbo will have teams contest the boy's and girls competitions in the under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s age groups while an under 18s girls team will also be in action.
On top of that, nine other Dubbo players have been picked up by other associations to play for their sides.
The development and performances of the Dubbo junior sides hasn't gone unnoticed.
While praising Dubbo as host of the Junior State Cup, NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell also spoke about the strength of the local association.
"We really love to see hosts make it through to the finals day and hopefully take home a title," he said.
"It would be a good reward for the amount of pathway programmes that Dubbo has put in place.
"They've got a really thriving junior competition and one that they put a lot of time and effort into so hopefully the rewards are there."
Grose will be one of the many Dubbo Touch officials at the carnival as she'll be there as a mum, a coach and someone who's helped organise the event.
Dubbo Touch contributed financially to the staging of the carnival while volunteers have also been involved with set-up and will help out across the three days through facilities like the canteen.
"We're pumped, we're ready," Grose said.
"We (NSW) have so many, home grown players who are going be superstars one day, I've got no doubt.
"But you're also seeing players come through the ranks from the under 10s right throuigh to the under 18s and just continuing to play the sport.
"It's a great sport and we love it."
