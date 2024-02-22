Following in PM's footsteps, Gilgandra couple have own public engagement

It was national news when our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proposed to partner Jodie Haydon on Valentine's Day, but there was another love story brewing in Dubbo.
Lachlan Boyce and Dayna Wier from Gilgandra came to Dubbo to dine at Devil's Hollow Brewery on Wednesday, February 14, and enjoyed their own public engagement.
Barry Brebner, whose daughter and son-in-law own the brewery, told the Daily Liberal Mr Boyce planned a delightful proposal with the help of restaurant staff.
"Following dinner, Lachlan returned to his car and picked up some flowers and an engagement ring and returned to the table where Dayna was waiting," Mr Brebner recalled.
"Lachlan arranged for Adele from the brewery to follow him to the table, taking a video.
"The surrounding tables wondered what was going on when Lachlan knelt on his knee and asked Dayna to marry him."
The answer was a resounding 'yes'.
"The crowd surrounding Lachlan and Dayna congratulated the couple with a huge round of applause," Mr Brebner said.
Also on Valentine's Day, Prime Minister Albanese proposed to his long-term partner on a balcony at the Prime Minister's official Canberra residence, The Lodge.
They had reportedly dined earlier in the evening at the highly-rated Canberra restaurant, Italian and Sons.
The couple addressed the media at The Lodge after question time on Thursday, Ms Haydon sporting a diamond engagement ring designed by Mr Albanese.
"It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people. It is wonderful I found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with," Mr Albanese said.
