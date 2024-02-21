'Sleepless nights and stress': Land acquisitions interrogated

"Sleepless nights and stress"; that's how one central west landholder has described the ongoing acquisition process for the construction of transmission lines.
The acquisition of land and easement rights for a massive project to connect the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to the grid was a talking point during the second hearing by a parliamentary committee.
While giving evidence before the Select Committee on the Feasibility of Undergrounding the Transmission Infrastructure for Renewable Energy Projects, Energy Co CEO James Hay acknowledged the process has been challenging.
Asked by Nationals MLC Wes Fang how the property acquisitions in the Central-West Orana zone were going, Mr Hay said it's "difficult for everyone involved".
"We're progressing that. It's always a difficult process and so we are progressing that. At this stage, we're on target," he told the committee on Friday, February 16.
The NSW government recently lodged their environmental impact statement for a project to connect it to the grid. They're proposing to build power lines above ground on a route which cuts through a number of private properties.
The decision has come under fire from some landholders, including Dunedoo farmers Stuart and Donna Hackney whose property is on the proposed route of the transmission line.
"This whole project is and has caused a lot of sleepless nights and stress, countless hours unpaid fighting for our rights," Mr Hackney said in a submission in response to the proposal.
"I can't believe they are calling this a green renewables project when I am going to lose 40 plus established shade trees along the easement removing valuable shade for livestock as well as a soil conservation regeneration area set up to stop erosion."
Mr Hackney said the proposed easement would cut his 660-acre property in half and impact farm operations.
"It travels straight over our cattle yards which have been established in their current location since the 1960s because it is a hard stony ridge with all weather access... Our silos sit near the cattle yards for the same reason," he said.
"Moving all our infrastructure will hamper our ability to access during periods of wet weather and will require the fences to be replaced for stock movements to the yards."
Ms Hackney agreed and said she feels they have been left in the dark through the process.
"We have been kept in the dark for quite some time during the early stages of this project," she said in her submission to the planning committee.
"We then tried to change the route with Energy Co only to be informed everyone else had to agree to the changes... Only to be informed it cannot be changed.
"Where is our right to be able to say where things go on our own land and if the neighbours can have things that affect us?"
The negotiations between the Hackneys and Energy Co about the acquisition of easement rights on their land is ongoing.
In a letter tabled by Mr Fang during the hearing, an Energy Co executive suggests that if an agreement cannot be reached they will start a compulsory acquisition process.
"It was effectively held over Mr Hackney's head that unless he signs up to what's on the table, his land is going to be compulsorily acquired," Mr Fang asked Mr Hay.
"Do you believe that is negotiating in good faith with these landholders?"
Mr Hay responded that he was unable to comment on specific negotiations.
"I wasn't part of that meeting and I don't think that's a question that's able to be answered at this point," he said.
The February hearing was the final hearing for the inquiry. A full transcript of the proceedings can be found on the NSW Parliament's website.
The committee will report on its findings by March 31, 2024.
