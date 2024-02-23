What do you divulge? Drinking, birth and work hot topics at hairdresser

People open up to Charnie Tuckey when she's cutting their hair.
They tell her about their families, why they have decided to give up drinking, and how their relationships with their significant others are going.
But the number one secret people divulge is to do with work.
"I have a lot of people coming in who might be facing challenges professionally within their workplace or as a business owner," Miss Tuckey told the Daily Liberal.
"I have a lot of people talking about their personal challenges. A big topic for me at the moment is stigma around alcohol."
Like many people during the pandemic, Miss Tuckey became interested in self help. One time, when she was listening to a podcast by British life coach, Jay Shetty, she had a realisation.
"One of the first ones was talking about finding a purpose and what you're passionate about and aligning your profession with what it is that you're passionate about," she said.
"I am quite passionate about helping people and helping youth in particular."
From here, she looked into studying community services, which led her into doing some voluntary work with youth in the our community.
This stoked Miss Tuckey's inner fire and she found she wanted to look into other ways she could help individuals, alone or in a group.
Miss Tuckey decided to study holistic counselling.
"I was drawn to holistic counselling because, over the years during my self-help journey, I've found a lot of benefit from the holistic side of things myself," she said.
Having finished her studies, Miss Tuckey is now on the cusp of launching a brand new business, Holistic Counselling by Charnie, and she hopes to help professionally the types of people she helped as a hairdresser.
The stigma around alcohol - or, to be precise, giving up alcohol - is a common problem, Miss Tuckey says.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the proportion of the national population aged 14 and over who consumed alcohol daily, declined significantly between 2016 and 2019.
This means less people are choosing not to drink - and for some, this can lead to awkward social interactions.
"There's a lot more questions to answer about why you're not drinking as to what they would be if you were," Miss Tuckey said.
Another "big one" in terms of issues Miss Tuckey comes across in the community is pregnancy, as well as birthing, post pregnancy and raising children.
"A lot of mum guilt comes to the salon, which is probably one of the biggest [topics up for discussion]," Miss Tuckey said.
Relationships are raised frequently, and even in some cases, there has been talk about domestic violence.
"There are things that come out after they've been long-term clients of mine who have really built up that rapport when they're comfortable enough to speak up about those sorts of things," Miss Tuckey said.
Holistic counselling is like traditional counselling but it focuses on the entire person, including their The support should also consider their physical, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing, according to NSW Health.
Miss Tuckey draws on a number of techniques including some used in psychotherapy (though she isn't a psychotherapist), as well as life skills and motivational counselling.
"I do have a lot of spiritual tools for people to use as well, so doing whatever really suits the person after getting to know them as a whole," she said.
Miss Tuckey will begin one-on-one sessions during the week of February 27 but she hopes to launch group sessions down the track, allowing people who don't necessarily have the money for one-on-one to still access holistic counselling services.
Miss Tuckey will be involved in the Dubbo Women's Festival on International Women's Day, Friday, March 8 at Western Plains Zultural Centre.
She will be involved in presenting The Moment Lounge, a festival zone where attendees can experience 10 minutes of mindfulness and meditation through videos put together by Miss Tuckey alongside Rose Prout of Centric Movement Clinic and Errifili Davies of Dubbo Filmmaker.
