The local farmers reaping the rewards of a renewables revolution

Before the turbines went in they were controversial, now they're just part of the scenery.
Wellington grazier Simon Barton is one of many farmers across the central west embracing the region's renewables revolution.
His farm was one of the first in the area to host wind turbines and, although there was pushback to begin with, he hasn't heard anything negative from neighbours since it started operating in 2019.
"At first there was some opposition from some neighbours, then the anti-wind farm group jumped on board and put the wind up a few of them saying how bad it was going to be," Mr Barton told the Daily Liberal.
"That scared a few people off... It was unfortunate because there was a bit of friction there between friends and neighbours that were against it whilst we were hosting it.
"But ever since the towers went up and started spinning around, we haven't heard boo from any of those that are opposed. They've gone, 'oh, well, ok, maybe it's not as bad as we initially thought'."
With a rise in the number of renewables projects being proposed across the region, there has also been a rise in the number of concerned residents speaking out against them.
Some worry about the environmental impacts of disposing of solar and wind farm components, others worry a more "industrial" landscape will impact property values and some are concerned about agricultural land being used to host the projects.
These concerns were made loud and clear in February, 2024, when farmers descended upon Parliament House in Canberra calling for a suspension of new solar and wind projects, arguing renewables and agriculture don't mix.
But sixth generation Wellington merino farmer Tony Inder disagrees, at least when it comes to wool growers.
He said he has seen benefits from running sheep under solar panels.
"The quality and quality of wool are both better, without a doubt," he said.
"On those 40 degree days, you go under the panels and it's still beautiful and green and it's quite cool and pleasant, just because of the shade effect from the panels. And in winter on those cold, wet, miserable days you get a windbreak effect from the panel.
"So the sheep aren't subjected to the highs and lows of nature as we find them."
He has been taking part in a study on the benefits of solar panels for sheep. He runs one group of sheep on a solar farm in Wellington and another on a different property.
"From a wool growing point of view, the panels actually increase productivity... The panel sheep are happier sheep," he said.
"There are a few logistical issues with mustering... but certainly the positives far outweigh the negatives. Farming helps renewables and renewables help farming."
Mr Barton agreed that renewables can benefit farmers. He said hosting 33 turbines for energy company Ingen has "drought-proofed" his income.
"It's helped us financially, enormously I would say," he said.
"During the drought, we survived off livestock sales. Even though we were buying a lot of fodder, we were also selling a lot of livestock. So that kept us going through the drought.
"But then after the drought broke in 2020 we went through the financial drought because we didn't have any stock to sell and we were replacing our herd. So we weren't selling stock, we were keeping them to build our numbers back up.
"We're just very lucky that we've got this income from the wind farm that's a stable source of income."
And it's not just the landholders who benefit from having the turbines, Mr Barton said.
As a condition of the wind farm's approval, Ingen allocates a minimum of $50,000 in funding to the community each year through the Bodangora Wind Farm Community Fund.
"It's employing people and it's putting funds back into the community through the community benefit fund," he said.
"Sporting clubs and arts clubs and whoever needs to apply for that community funding has access to it every year. So that's a big win for the community."
Brett Hall, chair of activist group Farmers for Climate Action, said Mr Barton and Mr Inder aren't unique in their support of a move to renewables.
"Strong competition between renewable energy companies means farmers are choosing the best deal for them and their community," he said.
"Sun and wind are modern commodities which make farmers serious money. Renewables help keep family farms profitable."
A survey conducted for Farmers for Climate Action found increased fires and floods driven by climate change was thought to be the biggest threat to farming. Mr Barton agrees.
"We're realising how fickle the climate is at the moment and how quickly it can change. I think in the last seven years we have not had an average season," he said.
"We've had three years of horrific drought and we went three years of above average rainfall... Not one of those seasons was very favourable.
"I can see that the climate is changing... Anything we can do to try and stabilise the climate is beneficial in my view."
He sees the move away from fossil fuels as essential for agriculture.
"Everyone wants their lights and their TVs and their air conditioners going. The power's got to come from somewhere. This is a much more environmentally friendly way of delivering power to customers," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.