How this car-mounted camera could revolutionise road repairs

Could a car-mounted camera make road repairs quicker and cheaper for ratepayers?
Dion Killiby, engineer and spokesperson for Western Project Services (WPS), thinks so.
His company has just launched the Survai System, a new car-mounted camera technology capable of taking high definition photos every 10 metres at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
Currently, before they can repair roads, many councils are still sending staff out on-foot to assess the work that needs to be done. But Mr Killiby thinks the new technology could make this process safer and "10 times more efficient".
"Having a process which doesn't require people to be on foot on the ground means assessments for repairs can be turned around a lot quicker," Mr Killiby said.
"Councils could get that output in weeks and months and not years because if people are walking around with clipboards or laptops or tablets, it's so much slower."
While there are already some systems on the market to automate road assessments, Mr Killiby said many of these are expensive to operate and not fit for regional areas.
"They were either really data hungry and probably too complicated for the end user or things which were just a bit too basic. We were really trying to focus on a happy middle ground," he said.
"Unfortunately, regional municipalities are often the poor cousin of metropolitan municipalities when it comes to fit-for-purpose technology.
"Typically, metropolitan areas have access to systems using multiple car-mounted digital cameras, but those systems are not ideal for regional roads where you need to travel at higher speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, to avoid impeding traffic, and cover long distances."
As well as taking photos, the Survai System includes laser profilometer technology to record the depth of road defects and a roughness sensor to gauge irregularities on the road pavement. A GPS sensor records the location and road condition features.
This process creates an image of the road which can be used to assess damage so councils can better direct their road repair funding.
So far, the system has been used to assess over 2,500 kilometres of roads and identified 2,000 defects, saving councils significant time and cost in the process.
"The camera's taking lots of images back to back to then put together what effectively becomes a video," Mr Killiby explains.
"Really, it's lots of discreet photos and it's accurate enough that you can then measure lane width or measure the shape of the road so you can look at roughness and potholes."
Mr Killiby said the technology would be particularly useful for councils hoping to apply for repair funding after natural disasters. A record of the road could be made in ordinary circumstances and then another after a disaster so the condition can be compared.
"Floods are a perfect example where, after the flooding event, there's all this pressure on councils to do an assessment of the road so they can make a claim for damages and then get the repairs underway quickly," he said.
"All the roads get fixed faster because the claims get in faster, they get processed quicker, they're more accurate, they'll get approved quicker and then the crews can go out there and actually do the thing rather than waiting."
Mr Killiby said a number of councils across the central west have already expressed interest in the technology.
"We've already done some work for Dubbo and other councils in the state," he said.
"We've also had a lot of good hearings with other local Central West councils who are keen to pick it up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.