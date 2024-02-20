'Totally devastated': Heirloom table sold in men's shed sale returned

A family heirloom table belonging to a Dubbo resident has been returned safely after it was inadvertently sold in a local men's shed garage sale.
Yvonne Kadwell took her great uncle's side table to the Dubbo Community Men's Shed in January so it could be repaired after being damaged when they moved house.
The table was missing two of its metal wheels and some of the legs were wobbly.
A few weeks later, Mrs Kadwell went to enquire about the progress of the table's repairs when the men's shed crew realised it wasn't in the shed.
"The [serial] number must have fallen off and it ended up in the garage sale and it got sold," Mrs Kadwell told the Daily Liberal.
"You don't realise how attached you are to something until you don't have it.
"I was absolutely beside myself. I was so angry I'd taken it in there in the first place."
Mrs Kadwell posted on Facebook she was "totally devastated" with the loss of the important family heirloom that held sentimental value and was probably built around the 1940s.
She told the Liberal her grandchildren used to use the table to play, in the hallway of the family's old house where it used to be a hall table for the telephone.
"Our granddaughters used to love to sit there with a stack of scratched paper to take notes and they'd be with their textas and cutting out notes and making a shop and having such fun with it," Mrs Kadwell said.
Mrs Kadwell never blamed the men's shed for the loss but recognised it was a very unfortunate mix up.
She posted about her circumstance on Facebook - which the men's shed shared - and put something in the local radio station's lost and found. They also put a poster up at the men's shed.
In a twist of fate, someone who knew something, saw the poster, and it was returned to the men's shed, a member of which then called Mrs Kadwell with the good news.
"[A member of] the men's shed called me that afternoon and he said, 'Look, I have some good news for you'," Mrs Kadwell said.
"I was just in a state of shock. He said 'we've got your little table'.
"A lady who apparently goes in there on Saturdays regularly saw the poster and she either had a friend who she knew had bought it, or she just knew who would probably have it. They paid $70 for it."
Mrs Kadwell looked online and saw similar tables sold for between $500 and $1000 so wasn't surprised her little table was snapped up. But it was priceless to her.
"You can't put a price on those sorts of things. It's the memories and the attachment to them," she said.
She is grateful to everyone who helped her get her table back.
"For both people, the original lady who saw it, and whoever bought it in good faith ... I would love to give them a big thumbs up and thank you and say I really, really appreciate having it now," she said.
Mrs Kadwell also applauded the men's shed's repairs.
"They did a lovely job. It's all fixed and it smelt like they put polish on it. They didn't charge me, so every cloud has a silver lining," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.