$32 million upgrade completed on highway notorious for crashes

The final overtaking lane on a stretch of highway notorious for crashes is now open to traffic.
On Tuesday, February 20, Transport for NSW announced the $32 million project to upgrade the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Narromine is now complete.
The project involved building three new overtaking lanes along a 36-kilometre stretch of the highway and significant intersection upgrades at Wynsley Lane and Lagoon Creek.
"On a recent visit to Narromine I could see why motorists are so excited about these new overtaking lanes that have slashed travel times, increased safety and allowed for a smoother journey," regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison said.
"The NSW Labor Government thanks all the workers and crews who spent two years making this project a reality for the more than 5000 motorists who use this road daily."
The Mitchell Highway is one of the most notorious roads in the Dubbo electorate, with 198 recorded crashes between 2018 and 2022 including five fatal crashes.
After pandemic-related delays, work on the first two overtaking lanes began in January, 2022 and work on the third lane began in November, 2022.
The first lane, westbound at Wynsley Lane, opened to traffic in September, 2023.
The completion of the final overtaking lane, 25 kilometres west of Dubbo at Mylangra, marks the end of the upgrades.
Transport for NSW say the upgrades will reduce travel times, improve safety and increase overtaking opportunities between Dubbo and Narromine.
Stephen Lawrence, duty MLC for the Dubbo electorate, said despite challenges to the construction industry the upgrades were delivered on time and within budget.
"COVID-19 and 68 days of bad weather caused delays to this project but despite the challenges from the pandemic and mother nature, this project was completed on time and on budget," he said.
"Congratulations to everyone involved and thank you for your commitment to better roads in regional NSW."
The project was a key commitment made by member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders ahead of the 2019 state election.
"It's fantastic for the people who use this stretch of road every day to get to and from work, along with those taking part in sporting activities, community events, or health appointments," Mr Saunders said.
"The overtaking lanes have already been making an enormous difference to travel times and safety on the road. I hear it from regular users, and it's music to my ears."
Other safety improvements include widening 11 kilometres of highway, installing rumble strips and safety barriers and improving drainage and property access.
"It's been one of the most talked-about projects for the Narromine area," Mr Saunders said.
"There were a few challenges along the way, including a couple of years of COVID and extremely wet weather, but I'm so pleased we now have the upgrades completed."
