Brick by brick: Locals enthralled by massive Lego creations

Lego-lovers and the brick-curious were at Dubbo RSL Club on February 17 to view some feats in Lego brick creations.
The Lego Brick Show came to Dubbo for the third year in a row, where kids - and adults - got to see tables full of custom-built Lego on display.
Organiser from Playwell Events, Graham Draper, lived in Dubbo for 30 years. He custom-made around 60 per cent of the pieces himself, and many of the other pieces were made by his friends in Dubbo.
Mr Draper set-up Playwell Events more than two years ago and takes his Lego shows around the regions, including Tamworth, Forbes, Orange and Albury.
"People just walk around, look at them, take photos. There are some interactive ones there - a city layout with kids looking at buildings. There are some that move and some that are more static," Mr Draper has previously told the Daily Liberal.
