Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Brick by brick: Locals enthralled by massive Lego creations

By Staff Reporters
February 22 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Amy McIntyre

Lego-lovers and the brick-curious were at Dubbo RSL Club on February 17 to view some feats in Lego brick creations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.