Family home boasts space and comfort

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday February 23: 108 Maple Crescent, Narromine:
Discover the epitome of modern living in the heart of Narromine with this stunning residence, a dream come true for those in search of spacious and contemporary homes in a highly coveted area.
Meticulously refreshed, listing agent Jane Donald said that the home beckoned a new owner to step into a haven of comfort. "Boasting recent enhancements such as fresh paint, polished floorboards, and brand-new window coverings, and nestled in a serene cul-de-sac, this property stands as a testament to refined living," she said.
"The focal point of this residence is undoubtedly its chic kitchen, featuring a generous island bench, state-of-the-art appliances, and ample storage, making it the central hub for both culinary enthusiasts and family gatherings."
The low-maintenance backyard is a testament to thoughtful design and upkeep, offering side gates for convenient vehicular access. The potential for a shed or pool (STCA) adds an exciting prospect for customisation and ensures that the space aligns perfectly with the buyer's vision.
108 Maple Crescent effortlessly accommodates a modern lifestyle with its five bedrooms, four with built-in robes, and each equipped with ceiling fans for optimal comfort. The main bedroom is the ideal retreat and features a stunning walk-in robe, private ensuite, and sliding door access to the charming patio.
A dedicated office space with excellent built-in storage adds a practical touch, while the fifth bedroom comes complete with an ensuite bathroom making it perfect for hosting guests.
New owners can indulge in a range of living spaces from the formal living and dining room to the inviting family room and meals area.
Jane said the home was ready for someone to move in and enjoy straightaway. "The home is equipped with essential features such as ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, gas points, and ceiling fans for year-round comfort. With recently painted interiors, gleaming polished floorboards, and updated window coverings, this residence exudes a fresh and contemporary ambiance.
The northeast-facing outdoor entertaining area is a delightful spot to relax and unwind, overlooking the large, low-maintenance backyard that boasts a convenient garden shed. A convenient bonus is the vehicle access to the yard through the double garage that also has internal entry access.
