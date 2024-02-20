Councillor's idea to ensure 'best practice' for public toilets down the dunny

An idea to develop a guiding policy on how and when Dubbo Regional Council builds toilets has been rejected.
The plan for a Public Toilet Strategy was raised by councillor Josh Black at the February council meeting. He wanted the strategy to be a "guiding force" for council around the provision and design of public toilets across the local government area.
But Cr Black was unable to get enough support from his fellow councillors.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson, and councillors Shibli Chowdhury, Richard Ivey, Matt Wright, Jess Gough and Damien Mahon voted against the toilet strategy.
Cr Wright said he saw the toilet policy as a state government issue. He didn't think the council should be "wasting its time" spending three months to develop the policy.
"I've had a look at what's coming up [for the council] over the next couple of years and I think we've got one at Butlers Falls, which is in effect a bush toilet, and another one at Vic Park, which if we're talking toilets might be the royal throne, and there's everything in-between," he said.
"It's really hard to develop an extremely broad policy on what sort of toilets we need to have at different locations."
Cr Wright said everyone had their opinion on the toilets that council constructed, irrespective of any policy.
"We're not going to please the masses. That's just typically the way it is."
Wingecarribee Shire Council has developed a public toilet strategy. The council says the strategy has been created to "provide guidance for council on future provision, development and maintenance of public toilets".
"It will be used to provide an overall framework for the consistent management of public toilets, including management plans, providing general development guidelines, identifying the need for additional facilities to meet demographic changes and identifying appropriate levels of service for various categories of public toilets," the council states.
Cr Black said if the council waited for the NSW government to do something they would "never get the best practice provision of public toilets".
"If you're happy with that, that's great. But I'd like to see the best way we can provide public toilets across the LGA. How can we do it better? Where do we fall down? Etc."
