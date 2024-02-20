Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Council

Councillor's idea to ensure 'best practice' for public toilets down the dunny

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
February 20 2024 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An idea to develop a guiding policy on how and when Dubbo Regional Council builds toilets has been rejected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.