'A real issue': Wildlife warning as aggressive mynas fly west

The "flying cane toads" of the bird world are spreading in Dubbo, and environmental groups are calling for their eradication before they decimate the area's native birds.
The Indian Myna Control Program is trapping and euthanising the introduced species, which have been declared pests in the region.
Indian mynas take over the nest hollows of parrots, lorikeets and other birds, killing their young. Mynas have also been known to kill small mammals including gliders and possums which rely on nest hollows.
The Dubbo Field Naturalists and Conservation Society recorded its first Indian myna sighting in Dubbo ten years ago. Now, there are hundreds of the pests.
Mel Hancock, group vice president, said mynas were an aggressive and territorial bird that was "becoming a real issue in Dubbo".
"They will evict native birds from their hollows and breeding nests, which is awful," Ms Hancock told the Daily Liberal.
"They will literally pick up the young and throw them out of the nest, they will full-on attack and - if given the opportunity - kill native birds as well, to take over their breeding nest."
Ms Hancock said mynas were "really, really aggressive", particularly when they approached a native bird nest.
"They'll eat the eggs if there's eggs in the nest, and they not only compete therefore for breeding hollows, but then they also compete for food," she said.
"They're extremely territorial and not just to birds but to any animal. They'll have a crack at a wallaby, or a possum, or anything like that."
Over one hundred traps have been set around Dubbo in a joint effort between the Indian Myna Control Program, Dubbo Environment Group and residents.
The community and business owners are placing small cage traps on their properties, and there are also three larger, mobile traps on trailers that are moved to different locations, depending on the need.
The traps have a small number of Indian mynas in the cage, which call the others in, trapping them.
Controlling Indian mynas must be done according to strict guidelines and these stipulate birds must have shade, water and food inside the trap.
Margaret McDonald, president of Dubbo Environment Group, estimated up to 500 birds were living around Dubbo - and these numbers were growing.
She estimated around 40 birds were living at Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, and another 40 had been seen in Murrumbidgee Place, near Bunnings.
"We estimate that in the Sheridan Road schools there could be 100 [mynas]. We have casual sightings in Keswick Estate, Avian Estate, Hume Street and Apollo Estate which would probably account for another 100," Ms McDonald said.
She also noted a flock of around 50 mynas at Merrilea Road, 100 on the outskirts of a local abattoir and another 50 on Boothenbar Road.
Mark Stacey, member of the control program, builds and manages the larger aviary traps around town.
He called mynas the "cane toad" of birds because they are slowly moving inland.
"They were introduced to control pests in market gardens and then they became invasive and they sort of worked their way from Victoria all the way up the east coast of Australia," he said.
He urged residents to tell the control program members when they see an Indian myna, and also to offer their backyards in which to place traps.
"Only just in this last week, people have recognised that they were at Murrumbidgee Place out at Yarrawonga Estate, so if we know that they're there, we can try and get other people to help volunteer with the smaller cages or if necessary, we can bring in one of the bigger aviary traps," Mr Stacey said.
One of the aviary traps next to the Dubbo Racecourse trapped 360 birds in three weeks.
Local Land Services Central West stipulates residents can euthanise pest birds using guidelines set out by PestSmart, which approves two ways: gassing with carbon dioxide, and clavicle dislocation.
LLS invasive species team leader, Nigel Boyce, said Indian mynas were "a terrible thing" and could "be quite cruel" when competing with native birds.
He urged residents to contact Dubbo Environment Group if they see a myna.
"LLS has done a regional plan, we prioritise pests and as far as pest birds are concerned in the central west, Indian mynas are one of them," he said.
